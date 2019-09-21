Arlington L. “Coonie” Hackenburg, 88, of 4746 Route 204, Selinsgrove, passed away on Thursday, Sept 19, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Coonie, as he was affectionately known, was born April 25, 1931, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Arlington R. “Bill” Hackenburg and Dorothy E. (Ocker) Hackenburg. On Sept. 20, 1953, he married the former Marjorie R. Benfer. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary the day after his passing.
Having grown up on his family’s farm near Kreamer, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. He was a proud Army veteran having served as a heavy weapons infantryman during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. After discharge from the Army, he worked as a truck driver for Rhoads Feed Mill, Selinsgrove. He later found his passion as a carpenter and was employed throughout his career by his brother-in-law George Benfer, Thomas H. Ross Construction, and Penn-Selin Construction. He ultimately retired from Zartman Construction Inc. in 1997 after 17 years of service.
He was an active member of Zion’s Church of Kratzerville where he served on the church’s consistory, the cemetery board and was often involved in ongoing maintenance and improvement projects. He was a life member of the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company and served on the Jackson Township Election Board.
Most precious to him were his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting with his sons, grandson, friends and neighbors. He loved spending time with people he enjoyed as well as attending the sporting events of his sons and grandchildren. He had a passion for fixing things, doing handyman work and always had a joke to tell or a story to share. A smile was his gift.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie R., of Kratzerville; a son and daughter-in-law, Brent L. and Kathi T. Hackenburg, of Culpepper, Va.; a son, Mark A. Hackenburg, of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Lauren Hackenburg, of Austin, Texas, and Michael Hackenburg and his wife Alycia, of Wichita, Kan.; and two great-granddaughters, Emilia Hackenburg, of Wichita and Kaitlyn Wesseling, of Oklahoma City, Okla. He is also survived by five sisters and their spouses, Marian Ritter and Marvine and Donald Musser, of Selinsgrove, Romayne Straub and Faylene Becker, of Mifflinburg, Janet and Daniel McAfee, of Middleburg; as well as two brothers and their spouses, Larry and Sandy Hackenburg, of Selinsgrove, and Terry and Sharon Hackenburg, of Winfield.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Hackenberg, and two brothers, Elwood and Delbert Hackenburg.
The family is especially grateful to all of Coonie’s caregivers in Buffalo Valley’s Pleasant Ridge and Bluebird neighborhoods. He clearly loved your presence in his life and the family appreciated knowing he was being loved and cared for in our absence.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be considered to one of the following: Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Benevolent Care Fund, Office of Development, Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, 1 S. Home Ave., Topton, PA 19562; Zion’s Church of Kratzerville Memorial Fund, 4106 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870; or the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, Memorial Contribution, 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Visitors may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with the Rev. Marian K. Anderson, chaplain of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Reformed Cemetery, Kratzerville, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25, of Selinsgrove.