Arlo W. Latsha, 90, longtime resident of Trevorton, currently residing at Kindred Place in Harrisburg, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill.
He was born in Red Cross, on Oct. 9, 1929. He was the son of the late William and Mary (Erdman) Latsha. On Sept. 18, 1948, in St. Peters Lutheran Church, in Red Cross, he married Doris Miller, who preceded him in death.
Arlo was a 1947 graduate of Trevorton High School. He worked for 33 years as an industrial engineer at Wilhold, Sunbury. Following retirement he enjoyed his golf club, the Silver Stragglers, and his flower garden. He was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Trevorton, and later attended Zion’s Lutheran Church, Trevorton. He led an active life, routinely exercising at Achieve Fitness, Paxinos, traveling, rooting for his favorite sports teams the Pirates, and Phillies, and Penn State Nittany Lions, and recently took up yoga.
Arlo loved spending time with his family and annually vacationed with them at Rehoboth Beach, Del. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Andy Sherwood, of Mount Joy; two granddaughters, Tiffany (John) Smith, of Harleysville, and Tara (John) Curran and husband Sean, of Westfield, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Leah and Maya Smith and Elise, Macy, and Brendan Curran; sister, Erma Kratzer, of Sunbury, brother, Merlin Latsha and wife Nancy, of Harrisburg, brother, Ronald Latsha and wife Barbara, of Sunbury; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Latsha, and his sister, Darlene Reffeor.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Galen E. Russel III, of Christ Church UCC, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arlo’s name to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o Deb Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
The arrangements are by Robert G. Foust Funeral Home, Trevorton.