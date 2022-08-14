SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Art Society’s annual Art Show at the Degenstein Community Library is ready to open this week with dozens of more entries than last year’s show.
Marilyn Pail, president of the society’s board, said Friday during the final set-up for the show that begins Tuesday that more than 200 pieces of artwork across all mediums will be on display. The show kicks off Tuesday at the library in Sunbury from 6-8 p.m. and runs through Aug. 25.
A reception and announcement of awards is also scheduled for Tuesday.
After the show was canceled in 2020, the annual show returned in-person last year with 170 entries and $2,600 in prizes awarded. Paul said she expects both of those numbers to go up this year.
”We did an in-person show last year and had a good response,” she said. “We were also able to add a new level this year because we have so many master artists, some who have been with us since we started in 1979.”
Jennifer Haupt, who owns Body Mods tattoo shop in Sunbury, is a board member of the society. She joked as she got artwork ready for display that she and her husband were called “the young ones,” even though she said she just turned 44.
”It’s been a positive thing to be part of,” Haupt said. “I usually drop into the show, but it’s nice to take some time with the artwork and check it out.”
Haupt said she has entered pieces into the annual show for years after being encouraged by an art teacher in school.
”There are so many talented artists in this area, and we are bringing more of them in and giving them a chance to show their talent,” she said.
Paul said about 100 artists — including 22 students — entered about 227 pieces for the show. They are entered into four categories: Opaque painting, watercolor, photograph and other media, which could encompass drawings or printmaking, a “catch-all” was what Paul called it.
Additionally, the society has added a level of entry, creating a master level for those who have a strong history of producing art.
”Last year we gave out $2,600 in prizes and we expect to beat that number this year,” Pail said.