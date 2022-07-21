TREVORTON — Anthracite Creative Works reopened this month following an electrical fire that damaged the Trevorton art studio in December.
Artist Phoebe R. Heath, of Trevorton, opened the studio at 321 W. Shamokin St., just three months before an electrical malfunction ignited in the renovated garage.
While the fire itself was contained quickly, the smoke and water damage required months of cleaning and renovations.
“It was such a difficult seven months,” said Heath. “It felt like the moment would never come. We were able to bring it back better than ever before. It’s physically designed completely different. Everything feels more cohesive.”
Heath earned a bachelor of fine arts degree at Kutztown University and certification in art education from Millersville University. She completed six years as an art educator at Palmyra Area High School in Palmyra, and works with a variety of local art and education organizations. A practicing artist, she exhibits in the central Pennsylvania region and beyond.
The inspiration to open the studio started early in the pandemic when she and her family were living in Halifax. Heath, a high school art teacher for six years, decided she would not return to teaching and began reassessing her life and career while on maternity leave, she said.
She was approached by a family who asked if she would provide art activities for their daughter. She tried to do lessons with masks outside on back porches, but it wasn’t working for her, she said.
Her husband, Jessie Heath, a Trevorton native, had owned the former garage in Trevorton for at least seven years, so they decided to renovate one side of the building.
They opened the art studio in September 2021.
“It started small,” Phoebe Heath said.
She planned to use the space as her studio and an art education space for classes, but the fire happened on Dec. 27. The fire was not large, but the “smoke and water damage permeated the building,” she said.
“We knew right away we would reopen,” she said. “I knew we wanted to. Initially it didn’t seem too hard but the more we learned about fire clean-up, we realized we needed to do it right. It was time-consuming and expensive. We didn’t want to hurry and do it half-way.”
Over the first half of 2022, the family worked together to bring new life into the studio. To save on costs, they did the work themselves. Last month, they only moved back to Trevorton and had the grand reopening on July 15.
The event featured a paint-by-number wall mural that all attendees could help with, lots of art on display and for sale, student speakers, give-aways and door prizes, and representation from Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
With the renovations comes a new air conditioning unit and a new cork wall to place art on.
Classes include a two-section art class for kids, running currently for 11 weeks at $200 total. There are 16 students involved, she said.
Future events include Fall Art Series for Kids, Art with a Buddy, Plein Air Painting, a Fall Art Night Out. Events include a Bacon Fest at the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin, a Summer ARt Show and the Trevorton Fall Festival. She will collaborate with Plein Air by the River, as well as First Friday and Live Arts in Action, both at Artisan Alley.
Ashley Martz, of Rebuck, signed her kids up for the 11-week art class after hearing about it from a friend. Her sons, 8-year-old Luke and 10-year-old Isaiah, returned home after the first day talking about how great it was.
“If my kids love it, I love it,” said Martz.
Isaiah said he lives to use his own creativity and draw whatever he wants. Heath provides the project and instructions and the students have freedom from there, he said.
Luke said he likes to draw nature and animals.
In the wake of the fire, Heath said she gathered inspiration in the form of burnt items from the property. She had collected similar items from a previous shed fire and used them to create art.
“The series I’m currently working on is made from burnt matter that I collected from fire remnants from property fires,” she said. “I kept scraps in a jar and used them to create drawings. They are about identity, mental health and what it is to form an identity during difficult times. Using that medium of the fire with the trauma it represents has been an important part of adding meaning to the work.”
The studio is open 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, or by appointment. Call or email to book an appointment: 717-813-5316 or anthracitecreativeworks@gmail.com.