BLOOMSBURG — The 15th Annual ArtFest is happening Saturday surrounding the monument on the Square and continuing down Market Street. The ArtFest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include more than 60 arts and craft, fine food vendors and local nonprofit partners providing engaging and fun activities for children throughout the day.
“It’s bigger and better than ever this year,” said Oren Helbok, executive director at The Exchange, the nonprofit organization in charge of the event.
Helbok noted that Downtown Bloomsburg, Inc. (DBI) founded ArtFest in 2009. The Exchange, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the arts to all communities throughout the region, has produced the event since 2016. The Town of Bloomsburg has provided the venue and support services each year, he said.
“When the event was first started in 2009, the idea was to have something in the summertime that would make the town lively when (Bloomsburg University) students weren’t here,” Helbok said. “Back then, it was held early in August but what we found was that our event was never large enough to — by itself — make the downtown lively.”
So in 2017, Helbok said the committee decided to move ArtFest toward the end of the month, allowing students from the university to attend.
“It’s also a great opportunity to show off our town to parents who are dropping off their kids,” he said.
Changing things up seems to have worked, because last year’s ArtFest brought in an estimated 3,000 people.
“We actually outgrew the space where we had done it the last five years or so,” Helbok explained. “We had about 55 participants (arts and crafts, local nonprofits and food vendors) last year and this year we will have about 70. We will still be on the Square, just on the other side.”
According to exchange.org, visitors can expect to find a wide variety of arts and craft vendors, including those selling pottery, woodworking and jewelry items; clothing vendors and, of course, lots of great food, including Project Pizza, a concession trailer that bakes artesian pizzas on site (using locally sourced and imported ingredients), Heier’s Home Cooking (chicken and waffles, etc.), The Gingham Table, Fourth Taco, Dida’s Incredible Edibles (ice cream), Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese and Brandywine Branch Distillers.
“We have a really broad range of the type of vendors that you would expect at a good arts festival,” he said.
In addition, there will be approximately a dozen nonprofits providing hands on activities for kids and the Fishing Creek Watershed Association will be hosting a container garden contest.
The Susquehanna Greenway Project will be on hand to provide information about outdoor activities in the region and, this year for the first time the Columbia County Historical Society will be participating as they recently moved into a building right on the Square.
And what’s an ArtFest without live music? This year musical performers include Raven Creek Bluegrass, Kat Holdren, Prairie Dogma and the Kerry Kenny Band.
If one day of art isn’t enough for you, Helbok encourages everyone to stop in at The Exchange Gallery anytime.
“ArtFest is the single biggest event that we do, but The Exchange Gallery is open year round,” he said.
Helbok described the gallery as a “radically community-based art gallery,” meaning most of the shows are open to everybody.
“We generally put out the theme, and the only rule is that the work has to fit through the front door,” he joked. The current theme is “In the City.”
“It’s up to the artist to determine how the work meets the theme,” he said.
These shows are not juried.
The current show has 50 pieces made by 29 artists — the youngest is six and it’s the eighth show she’s been in at The Exchange Gallery.
That makes Holbek happy.
“We do nothing more important here than provide a venue for any child growing up knowing she is an artist,” he said. “So many people think ‘I’m not really an artist.’ Yes, you are. If you made art you are an artist.”
If guests do choose to venture out to ArtFest, take note that while Downtown Bloomsburg has plenty of parking, you will need to feed the meters 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to coins, motorists can now also pay through the PANGO app.
For more information on The Exchange or for a complete list of vendors at this year’s ArtFest, visit https://www.exchangearts.org.