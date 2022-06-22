Arthur Craig Davenport, 69, of West Hanover Township, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, surrounded by his family at home.
He was born Aug. 13, 1952, in Nanticoke, to the late Leonard and Margaret (Sonon) Davenport.
Arthur had a passion of all things cars, from mechanics to classic cars, he loved it all. He was a certified PA state inspection mechanic and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was active in Royal Rangers at Manada Gap Full Gospel Church and was a devout member of the church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deloris J. (Gust) Davenport; five children, Dwydette Davenport, Melissa Thomas, Jeffrey Gust, Cordie High and Charles High II; three grandchildren, Heather Brooker, Zion High and Eli High; one great-grandchild, Keith Brooker; and five siblings, Audrey Minta, Ruth Kapp, Donna Ellis, Gary Davenport, and Kenneth Wertz.
Arthur was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Davenport; and his sister, Bonnie Weaver.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 with a service to follow at 7 p.m. A final viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, followed by a procession and burial at 10:30 a.m. to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 58 Church Road, Manheim, PA 17545.