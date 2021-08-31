Arthur E. Moser, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Sunbury, he was born Jan. 6, 1933, a son of the late Jack E. and Faylene (Stuck) Moser. He was married to the former Margaret A. Williams and his death breaks a marital union of 69 years. He was the grandson of the late Art and Miriam Stuck of Lewisburg.
He attended the Lewisburg schools.
Arthur was employed by JPM Industries with 45 years of service retiring as an extruder operator. He was a member of the Church of New Life, enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, swimming, mowing his grass, and yearly visit to World’s End State Park.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Susan Moser (Matthew) Fisher of Lewisburg, Arthur (Kathy) Moser of Lewisburg, Jeffrey (Arris) Moser of Montandon; five grandchildren, Jim (Catherine) Douglas, Arion Moser, Blue (Elizabeth) Moser, Andrew Moser, and Travis Galligher; seven great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Tristan, Lilly Ann, Laryn, Jadyn, Landon, and Kathryn; a brother, Robert (Pat) Moser; a sister, Barbara Miller; a sister-in-law, Mary Moser; and his best friend, Clyde Goss.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Moser.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Arthur’s memory be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.