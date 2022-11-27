Arthur J. Zeager 73, of Ottawa Road, Danville, passed away on Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.
Born in Middletown on Jan. 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Paul and Esther (Shepler) Zeager. He was married on June 12, 1971, to the former Emma Huff, who survives.
Arthur was a 1967 graduate of Warrior Run High School, and he worked as a farmer and as Limestone Township supervisor.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, for more than 50 years, where he served as a trustee, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and youth advisor. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for 25 years. Arthur also served on the Montour County Planning Commission.
He is survived by his wife, Emma; a son, Joseph Zeager and wife, Jasmine, of Danville; a brother, Henry Zeager and wife, Rachel, of Danville; two sisters, Edith Kemp and husband, Dan of Iowa, and Esther Zeager of Danville, and three grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Allison Zeager.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine and pastor Marc Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Turbotville Cemetery on Monday.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton