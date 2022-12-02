Arthur L. Heimbach, 90, of rural Danville, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Sunset Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomsburg.
Born in Selinsgrove on July 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Tirzah (Moyer) Heimbach. He was married to the former Donnis Jean Doebler. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage until her passing in 2013.
Arthur was a 1950 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the Merchant Marines for seven years. He worked for Westinghouse in Sunbury and retired from American Home Foods in Milton in 1994 after 34 years of service.
He was a life member of the Chef’s Silver and Gold, Snyder County Historical Society, the Kreamer Sportsmans Club, the Pipestone Indian Shrine Association in Pipestone, MN, and the NRA. He loved his time hunting and fishing at his cabin in Cameron County.
Arthur is survived by three daughters Debra Ann Reichenbach (David), Morina Swinehart (Jeff), and Robin Hart (William); two sons Carl Heimbach, and Barth Heimbach (Kathy); a stepdaughter Cathy Baylor (Brian); two stepsons Max Doebler (Pam), and Dennis Doebler (Chris); 22 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, a brother Howard Rowe, and two sisters Mary Lepley, and Joan Rothrock.
Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ann Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
