Arville Walt, 96, Sunbury

Arville (Les) Walt, 96, of Sunbury, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born in Sunbury, April 8, 1925, a son of the late Jacob and Catherine (Zimmerman) Walt.
He attended Sunbury area schools. At 17, he enlisted in the Army, where he became a combat medic with the 35th Infantry Division. He served in the European Theater of WWII, stationed in Saint-Lô, near Normandy. Because of this time spent in France, in 2010, he was honored at the French Embassy, as a recipient of the Chevalier, Legion of Honour.
After his military service, he worked as a farmer and for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542, as a heavy equipment operator.
His passion in life was the land he farmed. The farm was historically registered as a Bicentennial farm, as it has been in his bloodline since 1805. This is where he was born and lived his entire life, minus his time spent in the military. Due to this, he was a bit of a local historian of all things Rockefeller Township. His hobbies included his Farmall tractors and attending farm auctions with friends and family.
Surviving are two daughters; Scarlet Stout and Leslie Bingaman and husband Ronald; four grandchildren; Angelic Hess and husband Brian, Tracy Trometter and husband Bill, Amber Frace and husband Jim, Chad Bingaman and wife Lisa; seven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and RuthAnn Stahl.
In addition to his parents, Arville was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; brothers, Elmer, Daniel, Alfred, and John; sisters, Eva Bittinger and Lila Lahr, and a great-grandson, Kase Bingaman.
On Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., a graveside service will be held with military honors at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. at Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed St., Northumberland. The family welcomes everyone to join us at one or both gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Arville's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
