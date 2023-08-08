As summer winds down, parents may be hard-pressed to come up with new and engaging activities to keep their kids active and away from screens. With school starting in just a few weeks in the Valley, here are a few simple ideas to keep your kids entertained and create some memories in the process.
Deborah Erdman, Geisinger’s Injury Prevention Coordinator said, “Outdoor scavenger hunts are fairly easy. Have the kids pick out certain objects in nature; make a list and have them go hunting for them — easy things like acorns or oak leaves.”
Or have them create a rainbow with items, finding one item that’s red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.
She said scavenger hunts are especially fun if the kids are in a new-to-them area like a state park or playground.
The benefits of outdoor play for all age groups are many, including better sleep, a boost to immunity, building strong muscles and bones, reducing anxiety and improving mental well-being.
Ann Dzwonchyk, Wellness Educator at Evangelical Community Hospital added that returning to simple fun, like watching a movie in the backyard, playing flashlight tag, or catching lightning bugs are simple pleasures for kids and adults alike.
Younger kids also enjoy sensory play with sand, water, dirt, and gelatinous water beads, found online and at many craft stores.
Another easy idea for elementary-aged children: pull together crafting and art supplies along with some building materials like blocks or Legos and ask the kids to create something new. Give them free-reign to make a mess, so plan accordingly.
The classic lemonade stand is education disguised as fun, since making change and adding items together helps kids review math skills to prevent the dreaded “summer slide” in math and reading skills.
Dzwonchyk said that taking a daily walk and allowing the kids to pick the route, is a way to engage younger children.
“We are fortunate to have multiple places in our area to walk that are safe and well-marked; many of them are designed just for kids to help them safely explore,” she said.
She continued, “Another fun idea for older kids — have them volunteer at a place like a local animal shelter; they are always looking for help.”
With four weeks of summer vacation left, here’s a list of 30 things to consider doing with your kids before they return to the school grind. Minimal supplies and preparation are needed.
1. Nature scavenger hunt
2. Family walk – they pick the route
3. Lemonade stand
4. Paint rocks
5. Water/sensory table
6. Mystery “bored box” crafting challenge
7. Create a nature collage
8 Water balloons
9. Ice cube painting
10. Bubbles
11, Camping in the backyard
12. Build a pillow or blanket fort on a deck or patio
13. Fly a kite
14. Paint outside
15. Go fishing
16. Bike/toy car wash (or mom’s car!)
17. Play “the floor is lava” or “ghosts in the graveyard”
18. Flashlight tag
19. Catch bugs
20. S’mores – inside or outside
21. Bean bag toss
22. Make and fly paper airplanes
23. Try origami paper folding
24. Obstacle courses
25. Hammock/blanket swing
26. Nature or animal photography
27. Gymnastics — practice cartwheels, somersaults, handstands
28. Pillowcase races
29. Check out the kids’ section of your local library – or three!
30. Visit a local state park, children’s musuem or local attraction that you’ve never explored before
For information about local attractions, kid-friendly fun and state parks, check out the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau’s website at VisitCentralPA.org or visit them at 81 Hafer Road in Lewisburg to peruse hundreds of brochures about engaging destinations in our region.