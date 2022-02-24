SELINSGROVE — On Ash Wednesday — March 2 — the pastors of the Selinsgrove Ministerium will offer Ashes to Go at the Selinsgrove Commons at the corner of Market and Pine streets.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, the season of preparation for Easter. Christians take this time as an opportunity for introspection, for reflection, and renewed commitment to the way of Jesus.
Ash Wednesday continues to be observed in may churches with special services in the morning, at noon, or in the evening. But not all people have time to participate in those services. That’s why the Selinsgrove Ministerium offers this Ashes to Go station in downtown Selinsgrove.
“Those who want to, can receive ashes on their forehead or on the back of their palm,” said Pastor Dietmar Plajer. “It is a symbolic act of becoming aware of one’s mortality, and of turning toward what is life-giving.”
— THE DAILY ITEM