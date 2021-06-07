Ashlynn Marie Keister, 20, of Penns Creek, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, as a result of an accident at her home.
She was born Oct. 20, 2000, in Lewisburg.
Ashlynn attended Middleburg High School. She had been employed by McDonald’s in Hummels Wharf and Subway in Selinsgrove.
She attended the Port Ann Wesleyan Church.
Ashlynn enjoyed picnics and shopping. The greatest joy of her life came from her family.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Jennifer and Jeffrey Kuhns; her grandmother who raised her, Debra Bowersox; her fiance, Noah Lehman; her two precious children, Ava Keister and Nolan Lehman; brothers and sisters, Amber Haines, Amanda Weaver (Gary), Adrienne Keister (fiancé William Spigelmeyer), Gordon, Jordon, and Jacob Keister; nieces, Brooklyn and Natalie Haines; and cousins, Kimberly Wilson (Clayton), Byron Weaver Jr., Alex Weaver, and Kelly Inch (Corey).
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Leon Bowersox Jr.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Port Ann Wesleyan Church followed by the funeral at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Paul K. Sheets officiating.
Burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Ashlynn’s memory may be made to a fund established for her children, c/o Jennifer Kuhns, P.O. Box 27, Penns Creek, PA 17862.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.