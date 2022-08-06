Regardless of sport or gender, the negative effects of mental health are an issue that indiscriminately impacts both student-athletes and their coaches.
“I don’t think mental health discriminates between man, woman, race, student-athlete or non-student-athlete,” Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper said. “I think it’s a societal issue. If you’re human, there’s a good chance you’re going to struggle with it at some point and have to deal with it.”
Cooper said he is well-aware of the demands and pressures of college athletics. He played collegiately at Sacramento City College and Miami (Florida) before embarking on his coaching career.
He said he experienced first-hand the paralyzing sensation depression can inflict on those in its grasp.
“I can remember when I first started suffering from depression,” Cooper said. “For me, it was really bad. If I had to be somewhere at 9 o’clock in the morning, I had it planned out where I could stay under my covers until however long it would take for me to get there. It was bad.”
Cooper recalled an encounter at one of his first coaching stops at a school he chose not to name when he first began experiencing symptoms of depression.
Cooper said he hadn’t experienced those feelings as a player, so he didn’t exactly know what it was that caused him to feel that way. But the effects were debilitating.
After suffering his first episode of severe depression, he said he shared the experience with a fellow member of the coaching staff and was told to conceal it and not discuss his depression, as it could potentially stunt his budding coaching career.
“He grew up in a different era than I did,” Cooper said. “It’s not really until now — until this era — that we’re all starting to talk about it.”
There is work still to be done, according to Susquehanna strength and conditioning coach David Kitchen.
“We’re trending in the right direction the more that people are coming out and talking about it,” Kitchen said. “It’s not just a female problem or a male problem. It’s an everybody problem. We’ve gone a long way toward ending that stigma, but there’s still a long way to go.
“It’s starts with us as coaches. We need to say, ‘It’s OK to not be OK.’”
That’s something Kitchen and Cooper are doing not just by word, but by deed, as well.
“I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, so I know how it feels,” Kitchen said. “I didn’t have the tools to cope with it, but now that I do, it’s a whole lot easier.”
Kitchen’s openness has impressed Suquehanna field hockey player Katie Bucher, a Selinsgrove graduate.
“Just talking about it, and making it not such a taboo subject helps people,” Bucher said. “To navigate the pressures of athletics and college sports in general, it’s important to talk about it. That helps people get the support they need.”
Mason Mellott recently concluded his fifth and final season with Penn State’s baseball program. The psychological nature of the sport, he said, lends itself to emotional highs and lows that can lead to a dark place if not recognized and treated carefully.
“Coach Cooper and the whole staff always gave us great information about resources we could reach out to if we were ever in a situation when we were in some trouble,” Mellott said.
Mellott said although he didn’t, other players during his time who might have had their struggles with mental health benefited by having a coach who could not only empathize with them but who facilitated an environment in which conversations about mental health and depression were encouraged.
“Having (Cooper) continue to speak about the resources we have at Penn State, and just all of the opportunities we have to help you if you are dealing with that, I feel was great,” Mellott said. “And it did help a lot of people.”
Talking with teammates or coaches can be a way to limit negative or obsessive thinking.
“When you have bad games or bad practices, sometimes it can consume you,” Bucher said. “You start thinking, ‘What the heck am I doing wrong? Why am I performing this way? What can I do to fix this?’
“That’s where I think some of the resources come in. If you’re not talking to someone about it and you’re just internalizing it, it can definitely create a horrible mindset.”
Braeden Fausnaught, a Danville graduate in the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league system, said rather than looking at asking for help as a bad thing, it should be seen as brave.
“Dealing with something isn’t a weakness, and neither is telling someone,” Fausnaught said. “Being truthful and honest, and asking for help is a strength.”
Cooper added: “For males, especially male athletes, right, wrong, or indifferent, the majority of us are taught, ‘To be a man, you have to be tough. To be a man, you can’t complain.’ Athletes (are taught), ‘Suck it up and get over it.’ … The greatest form of mental toughness is being able to ask for help.”