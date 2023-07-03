The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Houston Astros beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 12-11 after blowing an eight-run lead.
The Astros took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston.
Kyle Tucker hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. The Rangers had their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth.
Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBIs for the Rangers, including a three-run homer.
Yankees 6, Orioles 3
NEW YORK — Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Yankees rallied for a victory in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders.
Anthony Volpe scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by All-Star reliever Yennier Cano before the Yankees completed the comeback ahead of a postgame fireworks show.
After showing bunt on the first pitch, Bader drove a 1-1 sweeper from Danny Coulombe into the left-field seats for his seventh homer. Clay Holmes struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Brewers 8, Cubs 6
MILWAUKEE — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Brewers rally for a win over the Cubs.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6.
Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game. The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning for their third straight win.
Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. The Cubs dropped their third straight game.
Marlins 5, Cardinals 4
MIAMI — Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Marlins rallied to beat St. Louis.
In front of a home crowd of 19,638, Marlins pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel tied it in the seventh with a two-run double against reliever Andre Pallante after two straight walks. The Marlins then inserted the speedy Jon Berti to pinch run for Gurriel, and Berti scored on Fortes’ ground-ball single.
Marlins reliever Tanner Scott worked a scoreless eighth to preserve the lead, and A.J. Puk got the final three outs for his 14 save of the season.
Paul DeJong had broken a 2-2 tie in the sixth with an RBI double for the Cardinals, who are last place in the NL Central.
Willson Contreras led off the inning with a double against starter Braxton Garrett then scored on DeJong’s line drive off reliever Andrew Nardi. Huascar Brazoban (3-1) got the last two outs of the seventh for the win.
Reds 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Joey Votto hit a two-run home run to help the Reds beat Washington.
It’s Votto’s fourth homer in 12 games this season coming off a 10-month absence recovering from surgery. R
eds starter Luke Weaver avoided a 10th consecutive no-decision thanks to Ian Gibaut pitching out of a jam in the sixth inning. Freshly named All-Star Alexis Díaz picked up his 24th save to give Cincinnati a fifth win in six games. The Nationals fell to 13-28 at home in front of their largest crowd of the season.
INTERLEAGUE
n Braves 4, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Michael Harris homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of Atlanta’s eight All-Stars, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to lead the Braves to their season-high ninth straight win.
Harris connected for solo shots in the third and fifth innings off Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (0-1), who in his third career start had to face a lineup featuring six All-Stars and no detectable weaknesses.
Harris may be Atlanta’s No. 9 hitter, but he’s batting .416 (37 of 89) with seven homers and 16 RBIs in his last 24 games.
Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Braves, who have won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27.
Atlanta, which has had three winning streaks of at least eight games, improved MLB’s best record to 57-27.
Elder (7-1) didn’t give up a run until the seventh, when Amed Rosario touched him for a two-run single. A.J. Minter came on and got out of a two-on jam by popping up All-Star José Ramírez, and Nick Anderson retired Myles Straw with two on in the eighth.