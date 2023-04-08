ATHENS — The Wildcats ran three times in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the non-conference win. Mason Lister struck out eight hitters on the mound and scored a run for Athens (5-0). Caleb Nichols and Carson Smith each recorded an RBI in the game.
Mason Raup went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and recorded two RBIs Lincoln Diehl and Carter Raup scored Danville's (3-2-1) two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Athens 4, Danville 2
Danville;000;200;0 — 2-7-5
Athens;100;300;X — 4-4-2
WP: Mason Lister. LP: Garrett Hoffman.
Athens: Luke Horton 1-for-3, run; Caleb Nichols 1-for-3, RBI; Lister 0-for-2, run; Lucas Kraft 1-for-3, run; Carson Smith 0-for-3, RBI; Troy Rosenbloom 1 run; Nick Jacob 1-for-2.
Danville: Mason Raup 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-2; Lincoln Diehl 0-for-3 run; Ryan Roney 1-for-1; Carter Raup 1-for-2, run.