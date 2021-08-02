Most college athletes get four years to be student-athletes at their chosen sports.
Some athletes take a redshirt season, and have five years to play four seasons, but the NCAA decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic has changed things.
Milton graduate Tyler Leeser is getting ready to begin his fourth year at Virginia Tech as a member of the cross-country and track and field teams. However, due to the extra year as a form of COVID relief, Leeser can compete for a fifth year. He also redshirted as a freshman due to lingering injuries from high school, and missed the outdoor track season because he had pneumonia.
Leeser said he thinks he has three more years to compete as a student-athlete, but he isn’t sure how many he’ll use beyond this one
“I’ve changed my mind 30 times already,” Leeser said with a laugh.
He added that whether he competed for four years or six, it was still a short period of time in his life.
“I enjoy college running, and I love being part of the community,” Leeser said. “There are a lot of other things in life that are important to me.”
Shamokin graduate Abby Doss is already thinking the possibility of using five years of eligibility. She didn’t swim much — due to illness — as a freshman at North Carolina State, and is preparing for her sophomore season at Bucknell.
“If I want to swim in grad school I can, so that’s nice,” Doss said.
Swimming in grad school would likely be a fifth year at a third school for Doss, as many graduates have taken advantage of the fifth year to play at a different school.
Bucknell graduates Tessa Brugler and Autumn Ceppi will play women’s basketball at Drexel and Bentley (a Division II school in Massachusetts), respectively, while pursuing graduate degrees. Their classmates, Abby Kapp and Ally Johnson, elected not to continue playing basketball.
From Bucknell’s men’s basketball teams, graduates John Meeks (College of Charleston), Paul Newman (Albany) and Walter Ellis (Grand Canyon) will all take advantage of that extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
Line Mountain graduate Joelle Snyder is also taking advantage of her fifth year of eligibity as a graduate transfer.
After being a three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference all-star and hitting .385 in four seasons at Mansfield, Snyder will play one season for Indiana (Pa.).
“Truly blessed with this amazing opportunity. Very excited to meet my new family and call IUP my new home,” Snyder tweeted after her transfer was official.
The extra year for college athletes also impacted 2021 high school graduates, including Danville four-sport standout K.J. Riley.
To combat some of the logjam at the college level, Riley is headed to prep school for a year, and will be attending Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass.
“My reasoning for going to prep school was the lack of offers because of COVID,” Riley said. “It was a tough recruiting year. I was hearing from a few coaches, but the offers never came through. It was a tough situation.”
Danville football coach Mike Brennan — Riley is hoping to play quarterback in college — said there was “no question” in his mind Riley would be playing college football next season if not for the extra year of eligibility granted to all students by the NCAA.