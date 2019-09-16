If you find yourself turning the television up just a little bit louder, having to ask people to repeat themselves more than once during a conversation or avoiding situations because you can’t quite hear what’s going on — you’re not alone.
In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 5 percent of the world’s population — or 466 million people — has disabling hearing loss (432 million adults and 34 million children).
It is estimated that by 2050 more than 900 million people — or one in every 10 people — will have disabling hearing loss.
Symptoms
Krystal Decker, an audiologist at Surgical Specialist at Evangelical, said if you’re experiencing any or all of these signs, it’s likely time for a hearing test.
“Typically we say if you find yourself asking people to repeat quite often or if it sounds like people are mumbling all the time, if you’re excluded from conversations because you’re not hearing others conversing … it’s time,” she said.”
Though the end result (hearing loss) may be the same, the causes of hearing loss vary, said Decker.
Congenital causes, according to WHO, may lead to hearing loss being present at or acquired soon after birth. Hearing loss can be caused by hereditary and non-hereditary genetic factors or by certain complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Acquired hearing loss can happen at any age and can be the result of illness, excessive noise, injury, aging and more.
“One-third of people between the ages of 65 and 75 will have some degree of hearing loss,” said Decker. “After that, about half of individuals will have some degree of loss.”
Decker noted that there are certainly people under age 65 with hearing loss, as well, but the risk of hearing loss does get higher as we age.
Life-changing issue
Carolyn Daniloff of Lewisburg knows what it’s like to see someone you love have to make concessions due to hearing loss.
Her mother, at age 91 suffered some nerve damage, making it difficult to listen to her beloved music.
“She also struggles in a crowd and had to stop going to her bridge club because the energy it takes to listen was too difficult for her,” she said.
Decker advised that anyone who feels challenged in situations like this should consider making an appointment with their family doctor first to get their ears checked.
“A lot of times hearing tests depend on your insurance so my recommendation would be to head to your primary care doctor first,” said Decker. “It’s always a good rule of thumb to have them take a look at your ears to make sure they’re nice and clean and clear.”
If your doctor deems a hearing test necessary, they’ll let you know.
What’s the test like?
“For the most part conventional hearing tests haven’t changed much over the years,” she said. “It consists of a basic audiogram where you put on head phones and listen for tones.”
The process takes about 30 minutes and is painless.
Why get a test?
Being hard of hearing can cause a myriad of both social and emotional issues. Not being able to hear what’s going on around you can cause you to feel excluded, which could, in turn, have a significant impact on your everyday life and may cause feelings of loneliness, isolation and frustration, particularly among older people with hearing loss.
Thankfully, Daniloff said, this hasn’t been the case with her mother.
“The key to my mom is, that while she could use it as an excuse, she doesn’t,” she said. “She goes on with her life and makes the best of it that she can. She’s certainly a cup half full person and is quite an inspiration to our family.”
Hearing aids evolving
Technology is forever evolving and that includes advancements in the hearing aid market.
“Basically we classify hearing aids into different technology levels which classify as six different price points,” said Decker. “The entry level hearing aids are going to be on the more basic side — they’ll amplify sound and provide general ways of hearing sound.”
As with most things, as you increase the technology and price, you will get better features, including hearing aids that can manage background noise, help focus on speech sound and filter out background noise.
“In everyday quiet situations you may not notice the difference between the levels (of hearing aids) but anything from mid-level to the higher end will help in different hearing situations,” explained Decker.
In fact, these days, most hearing aids are even bluetooth compatible and can be connected to phones and televisions for even better hearing options.
Will I regain hearing?
Whether or not you can recover your hearing depends on a number of things, said Decker.
“Specifically it depends on the type of hearing loss you have,” she explained. “As sensorineural loss — a hearing loss stemming from the inner ear — typically if it’s a gradual change in hearing over time — is not surgically or medically treatable. That’s when you’ll get the recommendation of hearing aids.”
However, there are times when surgery could repair hearing loss classified as conductive (coming from the middle or outer ear), she noted.
Prevention important
There is evidence that keeping your ears stimulated with sound helps to preserve what is considered “good discrimination and understanding abilities,” said Decker.
“It’s a little bit of ‘If you don’t use it you lose it,” she explained. “And when it comes to noise induced hearing loss, that can be prevented.”
That means wearing headphones while mowing the lawn or participating in any activities that require you to be around loud noise for long periods of time, she said.
“But when it comes to aging there is really nothing you can do to prevent it,” she continued.
If you or someone you know is concerned about hearing loss, a free screening will be available through the Evangelical Community Health Program on Monday, Oct. 7. For appointments or more information call 570-768-3200. The screenings are open to the public.