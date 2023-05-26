Our dear mother, Audrey Gricoskie, passed from this world at her home on May 25. She lived a very long and eventful life. Audrey was adamant about not revealing her age so we will respect her wish — she always looked wonderful and much younger than an actual number.
Audrey was the daughter of Peter and Verna Sosnoski and grew up and lived much of her life in Shamokin. She had a wonderful and fun-filled childhood with her friends and five brothers. She was educated at Saint Stephens and Shamokin schools.
Audrey met her future husband, Frank Gricoskie, at Edgewood Park and they married in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1983. Together they had four children including Frank (wife Sherry) of Stonington, Mark Gricoskie (deceased 2021), Charmaine Welby (husband Robert) of Northumberland and Cindi Swett (husband Roger) of Suffolk, VA.
Audrey had seven grandchildren, Jared and Kyle Gricoskie, Mark and Paige Welby, Christopher Schiel, Mallory Swett and Mark Swett. She also deeply loved her three great-granddaughters, twins Violet and Josephine Welby and Everly Gricoskie.
Audrey was an excellent card player and especially loved pinochle. After moving to Nothumberland in 1990, she continued to drive to the Shamokin Senior Center to play each week. Audrey was also a voracious reader and enjoyed her books from the Priestley-Forsythe Memorial Library in Northumberland.
Audrey was a member of the former Saint Thomas More church in Northumberland where she sang in the choir.
With her friend and companion, George Bloom, Audrey had the opportunity to travel to Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, California and many places in between.
Audrey holds a special place in our hearts. The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St, Northumberland.