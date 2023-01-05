Audrey M. Steich, 81, of West Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Ridgeview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Shenandoah. She was the wife of the late Raymond Steich who died in 2020.
Born Sept. 9, 1941, in Warminster, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Finch) Walker.
Audrey worked in housekeeping for Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton and the Bucks County Courthouse.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Church, West Penn Township.
She is survived by her sons, Burdell Snyder, husband of Francine of West Penn Township, with whom she resided, and Peter Zartman, husband of Lisa of Valley View; daughters, Vicky wife of Jeff Newlon of Hugoton, Kan., Peggy Sue Coltrane of Hartsville, Mo., and Cindy wife of Tom Hoffman of Herndon, Pa.; grandchildren, Austin, Megan, Sheri, Andy, Emily, Aden, Gina, Patricia, Michael, Leslie and Melinda; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Avery, Wyatt, Gavin, Lincoln, Miles and Grant; sisters, Alice Keirman and Nancy Tangi; and brothers, Mickey and Jimmy Walker.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brandi; brother, Edward Walker, and an infant brother.
A private family service will be held.
Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Church, 184 St. Peter’s Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252.