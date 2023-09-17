MONTOUR COUNTY
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.
Date: Aug. 25
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Vacuum-pack tuna not removed from packaging prior to thawing in refrigerator as required by the manufacturer’s statement on package.) 2 (4 fluorescent lights in warewash room not shielded or shatterproof. REPEAT VIOLATION)
BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Washingtonville
Complaint: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Accumulation of dust on fan guards, fan box and ceiling surfaces in walk-in cooler.)
FRIENDLY’S #4007
Date: Aug. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Food prep employees oberved wearing watch and bracelets.) 2 (Chemical dispenser attached to the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
BROSIUS MARKET
Date: Aug. 28
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
POINT TWP. RECREATION PARK
Date: Aug. 25
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
BURGER KING #21675
Date: Aug. 24
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed ice buildup from condensate drip in the walk-in freezer. Condensate drip is a non-potable water source and could cause contamination) 2 (Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs area allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve)
DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S
Date: Aug. 24
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
MILTON MOOSE FAMILY CENTER #171
Date: Aug. 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed an accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipe tips above the fryers)
BAKED BY BRINA
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed a mold-like buildup around the cube forming plate of the ice machine)
TALL CEDARS TFS 3
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in serving/prep area on shelving above cans of ketchup)
TROOP 331 WOLF CROSSROAD TFS 3
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A
Date: Aug. 22
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (1 gallon of Valley Farms Fat Free Milk offered for retail sale beyond sell by date) 2 (Observed frozen condensate drip water accumulating on pizza and ice cream in display freezer) 3 (Milk dispensing tubes are not being cut at a 45 degree angle and within 1 inch of the holding unit) 4 (Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. There is also a shutoff downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve) 5 (Back door to the outside, located in the backstock area of the food facility is being propped open)
GRUMPY’S MASON JAR
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed Potatoes stored directly on the floor in dry storage/refrigerator/freezer room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Hamburgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 3 (Observed an accumulation of grease around the handle area of the refigerator and freezer. Also observed a mold-like buildup on the top edge of the forming plate in the ice machine.) 4 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
LOST MINED BREWING COMPANY
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands)
POINT DRIVE-IN THEATRE
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed the racks in the pepsi cooler having the coating missing and being rusty.) 2 (Accumulation of grease/dust on ceiling at the exhaust hood and venting. Fan shroud was observed to have an accumulation of dust on it.) 3 (Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.) 4 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Recertification is needed to be done within 90 days.) 5 (No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 6 (Observed window cleaner being stored on shelving above rolls and onions)
REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment) 2 (Waste water sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
SPIKE’S CAFE
Date: Aug. 17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
TROUTMAN’S FOOD SERVICE #1 TFS 3
Date: Aug. 16
Town: Hickory Corners
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
ALAMO COMPLEX
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice, at the franks counter.) 2 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Sliced tomatoes were held at 47 °F, in the frank prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Also milk was being held at 47, in the same unit, instead of 45 or below as required.) 4 (Sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation, at the pool, oasis, and potato cake stands.) 5 (The sanitation pressure on the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine in not set at an acceptable level (15 — 25 ppi), in the catering area.) 6 (Disposable forks were observed to be in a mixed orientation, instead of handle up.) 7 (Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door in Catering. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 8 (Mop was not being hung to dry, and the mop water bucket was left filled with dirty water overnight.)
FUNNEL CAKE STAND
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed wet wiping cloths being stored in soap water and not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site.) 2 (Deli meat was held at 48°F, in the cold hod prep table unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected on site.) 3 (Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup observed of food residue observed on the inside of the doors. (pizza place)) 4 (The blade of the can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site. (at pizza place))
JBK COMPLEX
Date: Aug. 15
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed a bowl with no handle being used as an ice scoop and left in ice machine at the Casa de Refrescos concession stand. Corrected on site.) 2 (Observed wet wiping cloths in Casa de Refrescos not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 3 (Milkshake wand, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected in site.) 4 (Customer single-use drinking lids are not displayed and dispensed in a manner to eliminate contact with food or lip contact surfaces, at the Candy Corners station. Corrected on site.) 5 (The handwash and warewash sink located in the Icee concession stand did not have hot water at the sinks. Corrected on site.)
KNOEBEL’S TRADING POST STORE
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed shell eggs stored above water in the walk-in cooler.)
OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Complaint: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Milkshake mixer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site) 2 (Observed food residue on the bottom of the ice cream freezer. Corrected on site)
PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (An insect control device located in the prep area above the stove with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.)
THE WHARF COMPLEX
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Food dispensing utensil in soda ice compartment in the wharf observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.) 2 (Mops are not being hung to air dry in the nut shack.)
SPEEDY’S PLACE
Date: Aug. 14
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Sugar storage container, on the shelving unit to the right of the stove, is not labeled with the common name of the food.) 2 (Container used for dipping sugar out of the storage bin was observed to not have a handle and in contact with the sugar.) 3 (Ground beef observed thawing at room temperature on the shelf at the end of the prep area, which is not an approved thawing method.)
TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER
Date: Aug. 14
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date: Aug. 14
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
LA JAUNT MAKERY
Date: Aug. 10
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
LA OLANCHANA
Date: Aug. 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
THARPTOWN GENERAL STORE
Date: Aug. 10
Town: Tharptown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Prepackaged baked goods, chocolate coated pretzels, and smoked cheese are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.) 2 (Cinder block wall behind 3-compartment sink is not sealed or painted to be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 3 (Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. REPEAT VIOLATION.)
THE REFUGE
Date: Aug. 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed in-use knives stored in wooden knife holders, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized) 2 (Observed a wooden shelf above the stove which was not sealed or covered, therefore the surface is not easily cleaned)
BOONDOCKS WOOD FIRED GRILL
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
HICKORY CORNERS AND COMMUNITY FIRE CO. TFS 3
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
THE FENCE
Date: Aug. 8
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed raw burgers being stored next to cheese and onions in the food prep cooler at the grill) 2 (Observed wet wiping cloths in the milkshake area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 3 (Observed disposable cups stored directly on the floor in dry storage areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 4 (Observed dried food product on the under side of the milkshake machines, above the mixing paddles.) 5 (Dispensing tube on the milk dispensing machine was not cut at a 45 degree angle to aid in the drainage of unused milk.)
THREE BEARDS BREWING
Date: Aug. 8
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler & the walk-in freezer. Corrected on site) 2 (Mechanical warewashing equipment does not have a pressure measuring device to display the water pressure in the supply line for the low-temp sanitizing rinse.) 3 (Observed fan, in the warewash area, with an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on non-food contact surfaces on fan under warewash table.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing) 5 (Floor in the brewing area is made of epoxy-type material and is cracked and broken, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface) 6 (Observed an insect control device located in warewash area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils. Corrected on site)
WARRIOR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Aug. 8
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
THE ROLLIN CONES
Date: Aug. 4
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
EL FOGON LATINO
Date: Aug. 3
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
DUNKIN DONUTS #349205
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Strong
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
HERITAGE RESTAURANT
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Scoop being stored in the bar ice container observed with handle touching the ice)
HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
STRIKE ZONE LANES
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Hot dogs, located in the fridge, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.)
TOWER OF PIZZA
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Marion Heights
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
YUMMY BUFFET
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Corrected on site) 2 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area.)
KLINGER INC, MARVIN E
Date: Aug. 1
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
SNYDER COUNTY
PANERA BREAD #1599
Date: Aug. 31
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE
Date: Aug. 25
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher (small unit for bar glasses) was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site) 2 (Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of pink mold-like substance and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site) 3 (Observed an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on space fan guard in the kitchen) 4 (Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in the ware washing area. Corrected on site)
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date: Aug. 24
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed a heavy accumulation of grease on hibachi grill exhaust ventilation hood edges and ansul pipes.)
RITE’S ITALIAN ICE #230
Date: Aug. 24
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE — MFF 3
DATE: Aug. 24
TOWN: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles stored under the sink p-trap, an area of possible contamination.)
BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
WE BE CHEESIN’ MFF4
Date: Aug. 21
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
7-ELEVEN 40410A
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (The coffee creamer dispensing tubes were not cut at 1 inch length (max) or at 45 degree angle to aid in the drainage of unused product. Corrected on site)
THE SNACK’ N SHACK, MFF TYPE 3
Date: Aug. 18
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
BOB EVANS #2070
Date: Aug. 17
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of old food residuals and not cleaned frequently enough throughout the day.)
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date: Aug. 17
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Several raw foods (beef, eggs) were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site) 2 (Wall in the ware washing area is showing cracked and peeling paint and mildew growth)
BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
FIELDS TO FLAME MFF4
Date: Aug. 15
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
JACK’S MOUNTAIN FREEZE
Date: Aug. 11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL
Date: Aug. 11
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
MIDDLEBURG BSA TROOP #415 TFS3
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
RELIANCE HOSE CO NO. 1 — CARNIVAL GROUNDS
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
WALKING TACO STAND
Date: Aug. 9
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
MOD PIZZA
Date: Aug. 7
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
FREMONT FIRE DEPT.
Date: Aug. 3
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
TOM’S VEGETABLE COMPANY OF SELINSGROVE, INC.
Date: Aug. 2
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
KEETER’S PIT BBQ
Date: Aug. 1
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area.) 2 (Cleaned and sanitized utensils (spatulas, ladles and whisks) located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees)
UNION COUNTY
CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS
Date: Aug. 23
Town: West Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE
Date: Aug. 23
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
GIANT FOOD STORE #6332
Date: Aug. 22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (A few severely dented, distressed canned items observed in retail isles and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected on site) 2 (Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat food items in the Giant Direct cooler. Corrected on site) 3 (Observed condensate drip ice accumulation on boxes of food product in bakery walk-in freezer.) 4 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towel display), in retail isle, stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor)
HISSHO SUSHI AT FIANT #6332
Date: Aug. 22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Date: Aug. 21
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (No thermometers visible in the vending machines to monitor the cold holding temperature of TCS food items (<41F))
YODER’S COUNTRY KITCHEN — MFF 3
Date: Aug. 21
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (No thermometer observed in the refrigerator for ensuring the proper cold holding temperature (<41F) of TCS food items)
SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
WESLEY FOREST CAMP & RETREAT
Date: Aug. 18
Town: Weikert
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed boxes of food product stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area)
PIZZA HUT #037307
Date: Aug. 17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing equipment had a heavy lime buildup observed inside and accumulation of food residue on top exterior enclosure) 2 (Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of black and pink mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site)
THE FOOD BARN
Date: Aug. 11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
HARTLEY TWP. RECREATION CENTER
Date: Aug. 11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
INCREDIBLE POPCORN — FUNNEL CAKE TFF3 (XLG-6034)
Date: Aug. 11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO
Date: Aug. 11
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No
CAMP MOUNT LUTHER
Date: Aug. 3
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO
Date: Aug. 3
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges (cutting table and prep cooler), an area not easily cleanable & sanitized) 2 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area. Corrected on site)
ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 4
Date: Aug. 3
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): No