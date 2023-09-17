MONTOUR COUNTY

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.

Date: Aug. 25

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Vacuum-pack tuna not removed from packaging prior to thawing in refrigerator as required by the manufacturer’s statement on package.) 2 (4 fluorescent lights in warewash room not shielded or shatterproof. REPEAT VIOLATION)

BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Washingtonville

Complaint: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Accumulation of dust on fan guards, fan box and ceiling surfaces in walk-in cooler.)

FRIENDLY’S #4007

Date: Aug. 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Food prep employees oberved wearing watch and bracelets.) 2 (Chemical dispenser attached to the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

BROSIUS MARKET

Date: Aug. 28

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

POINT TWP. RECREATION PARK

Date: Aug. 25

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper concentration in 3-compartment sink.)

BURGER KING #21675

Date: Aug. 24

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed ice buildup from condensate drip in the walk-in freezer. Condensate drip is a non-potable water source and could cause contamination) 2 (Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs area allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve)

DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S

Date: Aug. 24

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

MILTON MOOSE FAMILY CENTER #171

Date: Aug. 24

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed an accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipe tips above the fryers)

BAKED BY BRINA

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed a mold-like buildup around the cube forming plate of the ice machine)

TALL CEDARS TFS 3

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in serving/prep area on shelving above cans of ketchup)

TROOP 331 WOLF CROSSROAD TFS 3

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A

Date: Aug. 22

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (1 gallon of Valley Farms Fat Free Milk offered for retail sale beyond sell by date) 2 (Observed frozen condensate drip water accumulating on pizza and ice cream in display freezer) 3 (Milk dispensing tubes are not being cut at a 45 degree angle and within 1 inch of the holding unit) 4 (Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. There is also a shutoff downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve) 5 (Back door to the outside, located in the backstock area of the food facility is being propped open)

GRUMPY’S MASON JAR

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed Potatoes stored directly on the floor in dry storage/refrigerator/freezer room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Hamburgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 3 (Observed an accumulation of grease around the handle area of the refigerator and freezer. Also observed a mold-like buildup on the top edge of the forming plate in the ice machine.) 4 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

LOST MINED BREWING COMPANY

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands)

POINT DRIVE-IN THEATRE

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed the racks in the pepsi cooler having the coating missing and being rusty.) 2 (Accumulation of grease/dust on ceiling at the exhaust hood and venting. Fan shroud was observed to have an accumulation of dust on it.) 3 (Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.) 4 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Recertification is needed to be done within 90 days.) 5 (No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 6 (Observed window cleaner being stored on shelving above rolls and onions)

REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment) 2 (Waste water sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)

SPIKE’S CAFE

Date: Aug. 17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

TROUTMAN’S FOOD SERVICE #1 TFS 3

Date: Aug. 16

Town: Hickory Corners

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

ALAMO COMPLEX

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice, at the franks counter.) 2 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Sliced tomatoes were held at 47 °F, in the frank prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Also milk was being held at 47, in the same unit, instead of 45 or below as required.) 4 (Sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation, at the pool, oasis, and potato cake stands.) 5 (The sanitation pressure on the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine in not set at an acceptable level (15 — 25 ppi), in the catering area.) 6 (Disposable forks were observed to be in a mixed orientation, instead of handle up.) 7 (Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door in Catering. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 8 (Mop was not being hung to dry, and the mop water bucket was left filled with dirty water overnight.)

FUNNEL CAKE STAND

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed wet wiping cloths being stored in soap water and not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site.) 2 (Deli meat was held at 48°F, in the cold hod prep table unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected on site.) 3 (Mechanical warewashing equipment had a buildup observed of food residue observed on the inside of the doors. (pizza place)) 4 (The blade of the can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site. (at pizza place))

JBK COMPLEX

Date: Aug. 15

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed a bowl with no handle being used as an ice scoop and left in ice machine at the Casa de Refrescos concession stand. Corrected on site.) 2 (Observed wet wiping cloths in Casa de Refrescos not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 3 (Milkshake wand, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected in site.) 4 (Customer single-use drinking lids are not displayed and dispensed in a manner to eliminate contact with food or lip contact surfaces, at the Candy Corners station. Corrected on site.) 5 (The handwash and warewash sink located in the Icee concession stand did not have hot water at the sinks. Corrected on site.)

KNOEBEL’S TRADING POST STORE

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed shell eggs stored above water in the walk-in cooler.)

OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Complaint: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Milkshake mixer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site) 2 (Observed food residue on the bottom of the ice cream freezer. Corrected on site)

PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (An insect control device located in the prep area above the stove with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.)

THE WHARF COMPLEX

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Food dispensing utensil in soda ice compartment in the wharf observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.) 2 (Mops are not being hung to air dry in the nut shack.)

SPEEDY’S PLACE

Date: Aug. 14

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Sugar storage container, on the shelving unit to the right of the stove, is not labeled with the common name of the food.) 2 (Container used for dipping sugar out of the storage bin was observed to not have a handle and in contact with the sugar.) 3 (Ground beef observed thawing at room temperature on the shelf at the end of the prep area, which is not an approved thawing method.)

TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER

Date: Aug. 14

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date: Aug. 14

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

LA JAUNT MAKERY

Date: Aug. 10

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

LA OLANCHANA

Date: Aug. 10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

THARPTOWN GENERAL STORE

Date: Aug. 10

Town: Tharptown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Prepackaged baked goods, chocolate coated pretzels, and smoked cheese are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.) 2 (Cinder block wall behind 3-compartment sink is not sealed or painted to be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 3 (Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. REPEAT VIOLATION.)

THE REFUGE

Date: Aug. 10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed in-use knives stored in wooden knife holders, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized) 2 (Observed a wooden shelf above the stove which was not sealed or covered, therefore the surface is not easily cleaned)

BOONDOCKS WOOD FIRED GRILL

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

HICKORY CORNERS AND COMMUNITY FIRE CO. TFS 3

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

THE FENCE

Date: Aug. 8

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed raw burgers being stored next to cheese and onions in the food prep cooler at the grill) 2 (Observed wet wiping cloths in the milkshake area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.) 3 (Observed disposable cups stored directly on the floor in dry storage areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 4 (Observed dried food product on the under side of the milkshake machines, above the mixing paddles.) 5 (Dispensing tube on the milk dispensing machine was not cut at a 45 degree angle to aid in the drainage of unused milk.)

THREE BEARDS BREWING

Date: Aug. 8

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler & the walk-in freezer. Corrected on site) 2 (Mechanical warewashing equipment does not have a pressure measuring device to display the water pressure in the supply line for the low-temp sanitizing rinse.) 3 (Observed fan, in the warewash area, with an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on non-food contact surfaces on fan under warewash table.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing) 5 (Floor in the brewing area is made of epoxy-type material and is cracked and broken, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface) 6 (Observed an insect control device located in warewash area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils. Corrected on site)

WARRIOR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Aug. 8

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

THE ROLLIN CONES

Date: Aug. 4

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

EL FOGON LATINO

Date: Aug. 3

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

DUNKIN DONUTS #349205

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Strong

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

HERITAGE RESTAURANT

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Scoop being stored in the bar ice container observed with handle touching the ice)

HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

STRIKE ZONE LANES

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Hot dogs, located in the fridge, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.)

TOWER OF PIZZA

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Marion Heights

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

YUMMY BUFFET

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Corrected on site) 2 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area.)

KLINGER INC, MARVIN E

Date: Aug. 1

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

SNYDER COUNTY

PANERA BREAD #1599

Date: Aug. 31

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE

Date: Aug. 25

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher (small unit for bar glasses) was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site) 2 (Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of pink mold-like substance and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site) 3 (Observed an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on space fan guard in the kitchen) 4 (Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in the ware washing area. Corrected on site)

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date: Aug. 24

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed a heavy accumulation of grease on hibachi grill exhaust ventilation hood edges and ansul pipes.)

RITE’S ITALIAN ICE #230

Date: Aug. 24

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE — MFF 3

DATE: Aug. 24

TOWN: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles stored under the sink p-trap, an area of possible contamination.)

BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

WE BE CHEESIN’ MFF4

Date: Aug. 21

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

7-ELEVEN 40410A

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (The coffee creamer dispensing tubes were not cut at 1 inch length (max) or at 45 degree angle to aid in the drainage of unused product. Corrected on site)

THE SNACK’ N SHACK, MFF TYPE 3

Date: Aug. 18

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

BOB EVANS #2070

Date: Aug. 17

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of old food residuals and not cleaned frequently enough throughout the day.)

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date: Aug. 17

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Several raw foods (beef, eggs) were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site) 2 (Wall in the ware washing area is showing cracked and peeling paint and mildew growth)

BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

FIELDS TO FLAME MFF4

Date: Aug. 15

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

JACK’S MOUNTAIN FREEZE

Date: Aug. 11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL

Date: Aug. 11

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

MIDDLEBURG BSA TROOP #415 TFS3

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

RELIANCE HOSE CO NO. 1 — CARNIVAL GROUNDS

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

WALKING TACO STAND

Date: Aug. 9

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

MOD PIZZA

Date: Aug. 7

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

FREMONT FIRE DEPT.

Date: Aug. 3

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

TOM’S VEGETABLE COMPANY OF SELINSGROVE, INC.

Date: Aug. 2

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

KEETER’S PIT BBQ

Date: Aug. 1

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area.) 2 (Cleaned and sanitized utensils (spatulas, ladles and whisks) located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees)

UNION COUNTY

CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS

Date: Aug. 23

Town: West Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE

Date: Aug. 23

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

GIANT FOOD STORE #6332

Date: Aug. 22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (A few severely dented, distressed canned items observed in retail isles and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected on site) 2 (Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat food items in the Giant Direct cooler. Corrected on site) 3 (Observed condensate drip ice accumulation on boxes of food product in bakery walk-in freezer.) 4 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towel display), in retail isle, stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor)

HISSHO SUSHI AT FIANT #6332

Date: Aug. 22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Date: Aug. 21

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (No thermometers visible in the vending machines to monitor the cold holding temperature of TCS food items (<41F))

YODER’S COUNTRY KITCHEN — MFF 3

Date: Aug. 21

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (No thermometer observed in the refrigerator for ensuring the proper cold holding temperature (<41F) of TCS food items)

SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

WESLEY FOREST CAMP & RETREAT

Date: Aug. 18

Town: Weikert

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed boxes of food product stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area)

PIZZA HUT #037307

Date: Aug. 17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing equipment had a heavy lime buildup observed inside and accumulation of food residue on top exterior enclosure) 2 (Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of black and pink mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site)

THE FOOD BARN

Date: Aug. 11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

HARTLEY TWP. RECREATION CENTER

Date: Aug. 11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

INCREDIBLE POPCORN — FUNNEL CAKE TFF3 (XLG-6034)

Date: Aug. 11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO

Date: Aug. 11

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

CAMP MOUNT LUTHER

Date: Aug. 3

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO

Date: Aug. 3

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges (cutting table and prep cooler), an area not easily cleanable & sanitized) 2 (Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area. Corrected on site)

ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 4

Date: Aug. 3

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): No

