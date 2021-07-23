September 16, 1998, Austin Michael Romberger, a beautiful, blonde baby boy was born at Evangelical Hospital, welcomed into this world by his mother, Devana Reichner, and his father, Justin Romberger.
Tragically and unexpectedly, Austin, 22, went to be with the Lord this past Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where he was welcomed into Heaven’s gates by his maternal grandparents, Fred Reichner Sr. and Dawn Reichner, and great-grandmother, Marie Krieger Schaffer.
Anyone who knew Austin knows how big his heart was. He truly was an incredible person and a unique soul, so lucky to encounter. Ever since he could run he loved and dreamed football. An excellent athlete with a fierce drive not to be underestimated. There are so many great things that could be said about Austin. Too many to ever be able to put into a list — those who love him and share memories with him know this. Despite the heartache, those who have such memories should share them with each other to strengthen all our memories and immortalize him for his spirit, his kindness and tenacity.
Austin was survived by his mother, Devana Reichner and her fiancé Jason Person of Lewisburg; his father, Justin Romberger of Northumberland; sister, Dayla Smith-Troescher and husband Nick; and brother, Gabriel Bahner; his Uncle Fred Reichner Jr. and Aunt Kristy; aunts, Jennifer Rudy and Stacey Romberger Weir; cousins Alexander and Trevor, Marisa and Savanna; his maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Roush; and paternal grandparents, Kenny and Janet Romberger; along with many, many more friends and family who loved and cherished him.
Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland, where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.