Captivated by the confusion surrounding an 1857 Montour County case, local journalist and author John Paul recently published a book “Instigations of the Devil”
The novel takes a deep dive into the criminal case that resulted in the executions of Mary Twiggs and William Clark.
Paul said he has been gripped by this story for more than 30 years
He first discovered the case in 1992 while working at The Danville News. Since then, he has dug up the details and followed the twists and turns that led to the only execution to ever take place in Montour County.
David Twiggs and Catherine Ann Clark died within three weeks of each other in 1857. Arsenic poisoning was determined the cause of death in both individuals.
Mary Twiggs and William Clark were arrested and convicted in the case of Catherine Clark. The convicted killers were hanged in 1858.
However, Paul is not convinced that the case is so easily solved. “The more I got into it, the more I realized that a lot of it didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” he said. “I delved into it more and eventually came to the realization that I’m convinced they were innocent.”
Paul struggled with his personal investment in the case and whether or not to pursue it further. “Begrudgingly, I finally admitted to myself that this story had been assigned to me by some unknown, faceless, omniscient editor from above and beyond,” he wrote on his website. “Despite my initial reluctance to take on the task, I dedicated myself to documenting every little aspect of this heart wrenching tragic story.”
But Paul did not let his own conclusion guide the writing of much of his novel. According to the author, most of the book presents the facts of the case and his own judgment is reserved for the epilogue.
“The important thing in the book is the epilogue. Up until that point, the book is the hard news,” Paul said. “The epilogue is the editorial page. That’s where I make the case that they were wrongly executed.”
Paul’s dedication to the details has not gone unnoticed by readers. Reviews of Instigations of the Devil on Amazon recognize the time and effort that went into the book.
“The author must have spent months (or even years?) collecting all of the research for this book,” one reviewer wrote.
“His history as an objective journalist shines through and the author truly allows the reader to come to their own conclusions; a refreshing experience in today’s literary market.”
Another review pondered comparisons between the justice system in 1858 and the one in control today.
“As I reflect, I finished the story with cognitive dissonance, weighing the concepts of true justice against prevailing cultural bias, questionable circumstantial evidence, and inadequate evidence collection,” the reviewer wrote.
“Although the specific events in the story transpired almost 200 years ago, one could easily draw parallels to today’s news related to culture, truth, bias, fairness, and justice.”
The purpose of Instigations of the Devil is not solely to educate its readers. Paul hopes that the book will send readers to his website, instigationsofthedevil.com, where they can virtually sign a petition requesting the Governor of Pennsylvania to issue posthumous pardons for William Clark and Mary Twiggs.
According to the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons website, pardon applications must first be reviewed by the Board of Pardons (BOP), which acts as a separate entity and makes recommendations to the Governor.
The Governor then makes an independent ruling; they do not have to concur with the BOP.
For a petition to be effective in the case of a posthumous pardon, Paul is convinced that it will need several thousand signatures. As of April 13, the petition had 25 signatures.
Paul will hold a book signing at Danville’s Spring Fling on May 6. The pardon-seeking petition will be available at the event.
The book, “Instigations of the Devil,” is available for purchase on Amazon. Paul is hopeful that, with the help of the media, people will hear about the case and book and be driven to join the list of signatures to exonerate William Clark and Mary Twiggs.
“It’s every author’s dream to sell a pile of books, but it was never my expectation I would get rich from this endeavor,” Paul said.
“The main purpose of this book is to present a convincing argument that William Clark and Mary Twiggs were innocent and deserving of posthumous pardons.”