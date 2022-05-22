MIFFLINBURG — Jesse Bingaman grew up attending church. He also battled anxiety and depression for most of his life. Unfortunately, he experienced a vast disconnect between his faith and his struggle. He reached another level of pain when well-meaning fellow Christians made him feel as though his struggles were simply because his faith was not strong enough.
“I remember trying to talk about it a few times with church leaders,” he said. “So many times, all I got was, ‘You’ve just got to pray a little more,’ ‘You’ve got to have more faith,’ or ‘You’ve got to read your Bible more’.”
Disheartened by the response, Bingaman admits that when he started reaching out for help, he looked outside the church.
“I specifically looked for people who were not Christians, because I became afraid of how Christians would respond.”
Interestingly, it was the counsel of a therapist who claimed to be an atheist that brought him back to the church and his faith for answers. The therapist, encouraged him to press into his faith and find answers for healing, for himself and others who were struggling mentally and emotionally. Bingaman turned to the Scriptures and compiled so many references to mental struggles in the Bible that he felt compelled to write, and recently publish, “Embrace the Pain: A Biblical Approach to Living in a World of Anxiety and Depression.”
“I just decided to put into the book all those things I just wished somebody would have taught me as I was going through my battle,” Bingaman said. “I just want to help others who are in the midst of their pain.”
The book is the culmination of a several-year journey for Bingaman. He began writing about three years ago. Formerly the pastor of Ebenezer Bible Church in rural Selinsgrove for 19 years, he first developed the topic into a sermon series.
“The response was so overwhelming,” he said. People from all over were asking if the messages had been recorded, and if they could have notes. He independently published the book this past December, when he also resigned from the church to pursue more one-on-one ministry.
Bingaman also serves as the regional coordinator for American Evangelical Christian Churches, overseeing a group of pastors from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He continues to speak and preach at various denominational churches and other locations throughout the region.
As he continues to pursue his ministry calling, he said he has been surprised at the feedback he has gotten from many who have read the book.
“I’m hearing stories that just blow my mind,” he said. “I have realized there is such a need for mental health care in our churches. and the churches are just missing it. We don’t talk about it.”
Bingaman said he found that as he shared about his struggles, more and more people began to open up about their own. “I did not realize how many people are suffering in silence, because they don’t know it’s ok (to seek help),” he said.
Bingaman said he encourages churches to not shy away from the things they do not understand, or that make them uncomfortable, and instead find the truth in God’s word that can help those in their congregations who are struggling.
“I’ve seen churches fall into two opposite camps, and I disagree with both of them,” Bingaman said. “One camp is, if someone is struggling with mental health issues we automatically refer them to professionals, and we have nothing to offer them.” The other camp, he said, is the misunderstanding that if someone is dealing with anxiety or depression they must be living in sin and need to repent.
“Neither side is correct,” he said. “There is a spot right in the middle where Christ meets us.”
“Psychology and therapy has a place,” he added. “But healing comes through Christ. That’s the one thing I learned.”
Bingaman is grateful for one person, especially, who did understand and played a huge role in his healing. About a decade ago, Teresa Lynn, of Middleburg, was working at a local nursing home where Bingaman also served as a volunteer chaplain.
“She just kind of came alongside me, invited me to Bible study,” he said. “She just breathed life into me. She was really the beginning of all of this.”
“I probably wouldn’t be in ministry if it wasn’t for her,” he added. “And I certainly wouldn’t have written this book.” Lynn has also played a part in Bingaman expanding his ministry to help those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.
A drug and alcohol counselor, Lynn currently serves at Recovery Church in Sunbury. She understands the great need for the message that Bingaman has communicated through his book.
“Psychology and Christianity integrated together is the best counseling anyone could get,” she said, “yet the stigma of not using them together is so prominent in a lot of churches throughout the world.”
Lynn said Bingaman has blessed her life, too.
“I would describe Jesse as one of the most kindhearted men I ever met,” Lynn said. “Jesse would do anything for others, which means most of the time he comes second.”
Bingaman has a passion to see his book help others. “I hope that those who are in the middle of their battles would find hope,” he said, “that they would realize there is hope and there is help out there.”
He also hopes the book will help churches “become a place where they welcome people who are struggling.”
Bingaman is also a member of the National Christian Counselors Association. He has been married to his wife Jean since 1998. They have two daughters. Bingaman currently works as the paint manager at Cole’s Hardware in Mifflinburg, he said, “to pay the bills.” Meanwhile, his book and ministry remain a passion.
“Embrace the Pain” is available in print or ebook formats through Amazon.com, and will also be available for purchase at Inspire Wellness and 45W, both located in Mifflinburg.