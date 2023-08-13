Combining magic tricks with the simple love of pets and their owners, a Mechanicsburg couple has created a whimsically illustrated book.
Justin and Tricia Kline will appear in two events, with Justin performing a magic show and Tricia discussing her latest books, “Magic Max” and “When You Lose Your Best Friend: God’s Word for Grieving Pet Owners.”
The first event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., in Milton. The second event will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St., in Lewisburg.
“Magic Max” is based on the German shepherd mix the Klines adopted in 2012.
“He had this beautiful, unique look about him,” Tricia said. “He got compliments everywhere we went. He also had an extremely sweet and outgoing personality.”
After people commented on Max looking like a cartoon, and after noticing how smart he was, Tricia decided to feature him in a children’s book.
“Justin had been doing illusion/magic for a number of years, so he even taught Max to be part of his magic tricks,” Tricia said. “So I knew the children’s book featuring Max would have to include magic somehow.”
“Magic Max” became a way to honor Max, who, sadly, passed away in January, 2022. In the story, Max and Master J perform a magic show at their local theater.
“Before, during, and after the magic show, Max is constantly trying to please his master by doing things for him that would make him proud,” Tricia said. “At the end of the book, Master J stoops down and hugs Max and reminds him that he doesn’t love him just because of all the things he can do. He would love him just as much if he never did any tricks at all.”
Tricia hopes the book teaches both kids and adults that their value is not in what they do, or how well they can perform.
“Just like Max had a master who loved him so much, no matter what (in real life and on the page), we as humans also have a Master (God) who loves us no matter what,” Tricia said. “As a Christian, I often get caught up thinking that I need to constantly be doing things for the Lord in order to have any value. And even though there is certainly a lot of work to do to tell others about the wonderful gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet the needs of the hungry and hurting, etc., God does not love me because of the things I do. He loves me simply because I am His.”
Sometimes people lose their identity in grades, athletics, jobs, families, and even in their ministries, Tricia said.
“We need to remember, our value as human beings (or pets) is not found in our achievements, but in a proper relationship with our Master who loves us so much,” she said.
Show has wide appeal
“Magic Max” appeals to all people of all ages. The Klines partnered with a professional illustrator to develop Justin’s concepts for each page.
“The text is simple and rhymes throughout, making it enjoyable to read and, we think, something that kids will want to read over and over again,” Tricia said.
The two prongs of the Klines’ presentation will appeal to a broad range, said Elaine Pfeil, co-owner of the Tarry Shop.
“Justin doing his magic show will appeal to kids, and the book will be fun for kids and people who love kids,” she said.
The magic show is geared toward people who love magic and people who don’t, Justin said.
“Max had a way of making an ordinary trick extraordinary through his enthusiasm, and the unique way he captured the hearts and minds of his audience. In that regard, he was a mentor,” Justin said. “If you want to meet a telepathic worm, walk a shark, and witness a disappearing act that has to be seen to be believed, come and see!”
He appreciates that magic is not just about the trick itself.
“The trick is the catalyst to the effect that the magic has within the mind of the spectator or participant,” he said. “Ultimately, for me, it is the facilitation of joy and astonishment.”
With pets’ unconditional love, they earn a special place in our hearts. The Klines hope audiences will enjoy the fun of the magic show while also receiving a biblical perspective on letting go of the pets that have brought them so much joy.
“I will share some of my own story but will also share hope and comfort with those who might be hurting, or want to know how they can help others who are hurting, from the loss of a beloved pet,” Tricia said, adding, that she hopes the message of “Magic Max” “transcends the pages and reminds kids, especially, that in this performance-driven culture their ultimate value is simply in the fact that God loves them beyond measure.”
For more information, visit www.extrasecond.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com