MIDDLEBURG — Harold Lerch doesn’t speak Persian, Telugu or even French, but with computer translations his books speak to more than a million people around the world, all from his home between Kreamer and Middleburg.
Lerch has written 25 books, translated them into 1,430 titles and has had them downloaded 1.2 million times. He retired from an engineering position in 2009, and started writing in 2018.
Lerch’s most recent book, “Modern Moralities, How Television Shapes Our Values,” was inspired when his granddaughter, a neuroscientist, told him she saw a television show stating that Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. Lerch enjoys historical and educational shows, but said that when it comes to Biblical history, they “almost always have the facts wrong.”
Mary Magdalene is sometimes portrayed as a prostitute, a Beloved Disciple and, using that as a springboard, the wife of Jesus and mother of His children.
“The Bible says she was a sinner, but everyone mentioned in the Bible except God and Jesus is a sinner,” Lerch said.
Beloved Disciple actually refers to John. Take away that springboard, and it deflates the story of Jesus and Mary Magdalene being married, Lerch said.
In another history show, an archeologist stated there is no evidence of a worldwide flood.
“And when he said that, my first reaction was, ‘Why do you lie?’” Lerch said.
He explained how the supercontinent Pangea existed vast ages ago, before continental drift created the world we know today. Similarities in sedimentary layers match, continent to continent, and show evidence of millions of dead people and animals, which would happen with a worldwide flood.
Other issues Lerch explores in his book include homosexuality, abortion, racism and gun violence. With his own upbringing, his father taught him to hunt safely and to respect a gun’s power, and with him and his friends carrying guns through Lewistown on their way to the woods, he struggles to understand the surge in gun violence today.
“How did it get from that to the way it is today? I don’t know how that happened. All I can figure is, not as many people go to church, and there’s more violence on television,” he said, adding however that TV Westerns were popular then and showed people getting killed. “I don’t know what changed, but I felt it was worth a mention in the book.”
So far, Lerch has translated “Modern Moralities” into 75 languages. His books are available on Amazon, and he makes a few cents on each sale, about enough to supersize a meal at a fast food restaurant, he said with a laugh. But his goal is sharing the Bible’s message, not getting wealthy.
“People shouldn’t have to pay to read about God,” he said.
He had his books printed so he could give them to family and friends, but to reach a wider audience he uploads the books to Google Translate, chooses a language, and lets the computer do the work. He then reads through to find words (like “Microsoft”) that did not translate. Even his name can be troublesome: in German, it means Lark, but because there is no Chinese translation for it, he goes by Harold Lark in those downloads.
“I do every official language from every country in Europe, except Estonia,” he said. He’s also translated into about 40 Asian languages and at least 10 Indian dialects, including Telugu. He was surprised at the number of books being downloaded in South Africa, so he translated some into Afrikaans.
“Right away, lots of people started downloading that one,” he said. He has since added five other African languages.
Because of his engineering mindset, he also created color-coded spreadsheets for data on stats, like the highest number of downloads, each day. About 80 percent of his books are downloaded in six languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian and Uzbek.
While still working fulltime, Lerch wrote four teen adventures for his grandchildren, all based on past family activities like camping, canoeing and horseback riding and all sharing a creation science message.
“Those were so much fun to do,” he said, adding that one of those stories, which involved time travel, is very popular in Romania.
He also helped write “God in the Bullpen, The Randy Lerch Story,” about 1970s Phillies pitcher Randy Lerch and his battle with addiction. Lerch said he and Randy are distantly related. “(Randy’s) such a natural storyteller,” Lerch said. “When he talked, I was either in tears with a sad story or rolling on the floor laughing.”
Lerch’s books on Google typically earn four- or five-star ratings.
“I always thought they were insightful,” said Alan Barrick, a friend and former colleague of Lerch, who said he always finished projects quickly and thoroughly. “He’s very thoughtful and nice.”
After reading “Will I Go To Heaven?” a young woman from Brazil corresponded with Lerch saying her actions would ban her from Heaven.
“I think I finally convinced her that God will forgive even her,” he said.
That is what drives him to keep writing, translating and making his books available for free, spreading the message of God’s love.
Like Lerch’s other books, “God and His Son, Jesus,” has been downloaded worldwide.
“One of the biggest thrills for me is when it goes to a country like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel … someone is getting a children’s book about Jesus,” he said. “I see a little Russian kid is going to get that. It just melts my heart.”
For more information, visit https://word2world.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com