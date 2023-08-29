LEWISBURG — Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year.
Conceived in partnership with Bucknell University, ADMI has provided care to approximately 10,000 patients with autism and other developmental disorders, and their families. This was accomplished while growing an international reputation for research excellence.
Dr. Christa Martin, chief scientific officer and ADMI’s founding director, said the idea for building an autism center for excellence that combines research and clinical care came out of a growing need across the nation.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. About 1 in 36 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.
“The numbers have increased over time, but that’s largely because we can better identify and diagnose children now,” Dr. Martin said. “Regardless of the numbers, there is a huge gap between the number of patients who need evaluated and treatments and assessments.”
Martin said it was clear that there was a need within the community and the patients the area serves.
“We did a lot of recruiting to bring people to the area who specialize in this particular discipline,” she explained. “Or, we trained them to make them experts in this area.”
That team of researchers needed to be interested in clinical research that would use data collected as part of routine care, to develop more targeted treatments.
Dr. Thomas Challman, ADMI medical director, was one of those people.
“What really drew me in were the kids and the families,” said Dr. Challman. “It’s been a traditionally underserved population and there is a great need for people to be interested in the care of this group of folks. There are lots of kids out there that could potentially benefit from services from a place like ours.”
“Most of the time, families will bring up their concerns with their primary care provider,” he explained. “A primary care physician can order certain tests, but if there are still significant, ongoing concerns about a child’s developmental progress, they can be referred to the clinic.”
The criteria for patients, he explained, is based on age and type of concerns. First, a patient will see a physician or a psychologist for an evaluation and diagnosis.
“Then we look to see if there are other issues,” Challman explained. “We will do other tests, like genetic testing, and then will make our recommendations and get people connected to services in their area. Then we will make plans for progress checks.”
“We do have to rely on therapeutic resources in the community, so we see children from a large geographic area and try to help connect families with behavioral therapists in their own area,” he said.
“It’s really a team effort to provide the best care we can on the clinical side.”
Most of the patients seen at ADMI are children who have general developmental delays, language delays, and kids who have ASD or an intellectual disability.
ADMI also has speech and language pathologists on staff who focus largely on non-verbal or minimally-verbal children.
“We can provide assistance with augmentative and alternative communication using devices and technology to communicate if they can’t verbally communicate,” explained Challman. “Our speech language pathologists have specific expertise in these devices and they are available to patients at both our Lewisburg and Forty Fort locations.”
“A lot of the work we’ve done focuses on using genetics as the first clue on how to provide individualized care,” said Martin. “If we find a genetic cause, after a patient has their DNA sequencing done, we can provide an answer in about 40 percent of patients.”
It’s not quite there, but Martin is thrilled that she isn’t far from saying that ADMI can provide a genetic diagnosis in half the people who walk through their doors for care.
“I often compare to it to cancer,” she explained. “Once we start identifying genetic causes of particular types of cancer it can better be treated. Our goal for our research program is to determine how to use the information to predict over ones lifetime what this genetic diagnosis means for them and how we can better structure our care going future.”
“We now know about hundreds of genes that cause autism and other developmental disorders, and so testing can be done as part of routine care that can tell if a patient has a change in one of those genes,” she said.
The past five years in particular have been “very exciting,” according to Martin, because there has been a lot of work done in gene discovery in this area.
“I know there are around 20,000 genes and only about 5,000 have been linked to a particular condition, so there is still a lot of work to do, but there is a lot of work being done in what we know about genes that exist.”
Another reason for the uptick in numbers is that it’s becoming easier to identify issues.
“We’ve broadened the definition to capture more people who may benefit from help in school or in other activities they’re engaged in,” said Martin. “Twenty or 30 years ago we were just identifying those with the most severe conditions, whereas now we can identify and help those with even a mild diagnosis including different types of speech delays or issues.”
ADMI is located at 20 Hamm Drive, 2nd Floor, Lewisburg. For more information, visit geisingeradmi.org, call 570-522-9430 or e-mail: ADMIinfo@geisinger.org.