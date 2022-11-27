We are sad to announce that on November 25, 2022, at the age of 85, Avonne L. Schindler of Sunbury passed away.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Schindler; an infant son, Richard Jr.; a brother, Daniel Walshaw, and her parents, Helen Ziegler and Neal Walshaw.
She is survived by her children, Debra Schindler (Michael Schellhardt), Steven Schindler (Irene); her grandchildren, Matthew Schellhardt (Lauren), Nichole Scott (Evan) and Morgan Schindler; her great grandchildren Zoey and Amelia Schellhardt; and her siblings, Karen Campbell (Ken), Judy Bauman (Calvin), Neal Walshaw Jr. (Adrienne), James Walshaw (Diane), and many nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy the family prefers contribution to the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held in Sunbury at a later date.