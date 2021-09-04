The Daily Item
NORTH EASTON, Mass. — John Ayres scored the lone Bloomsburg touchdown Saturday as the Huskies lost to Stonehill College on Saturday in the season opener for both football teams.
Ayres, a Mount Carmel graduate, rushed the end zone on a 4-yard run with 2:47 to play in the fourth quarter of a 35-13 loss.
The Huskies took over on their own 32-yard line to set up Ayres’ score. The big play of the drive was a 50-yard pass from Logan Leiby to Ricky Cope, both Selinsgrove graduates.
Leiby finished the game 18-for-29 with one interception and 213 yards in the air, 67 of the yards went to Cope, including his game-long 50-yard catch.
Leiby led the ground game, as well, as he ran for 38 yards on 11 attempts. Ayres finished with 19 yards on three carries.
The Skyhawks scored on their first two possessions of the game, including a 9-yard run by Justin Felder and 22-yard TD catch by Cameron Alves, all within the first nine minutes of action.
Bloomsburg missed a field goal in the second quarter, which was set up by Leiby’s 17-yard rush. The Huskies (0-1) pulled within 21-6 in the third quarter on a field goal. Leiby completed a 43-yard pass to Malik Langley on the drive.
The Skyhawks stretched their lead to 35-6 early in the fourth quarter.