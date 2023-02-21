MIDDLEBURG — Although 8-month-old Padget Adams’ parents were concerned when they learned she had a heart murmur, it wasn’t until doctors examined her that they learned it wasn’t the typical, benign sort of murmur most people have and needed surgery.
At the time, Padget’s ophthalmologist, Dr. Thomas Wilson, had ordered a pre-op physical before surgery to correct a lazy eye. Her family physician, Dr. Rebekah Tanner at Family Practice Center, first noticed the murmur when Lance and Mary Jo Adams brought her there for the physical exam.
“I didn’t think it was a big deal until they said Padget couldn’t have the eye procedure until they looked at her heart,” Amy Jo said. That was her first inkling that the situation was more serious.
“I remember the look on Dr. Tanner’s face when she was listening to Padget’s heart,” Lance said.
Dr. Avnit Golten, pediatric cardiologist at Geisinger, confirmed that Padget had bicuspid aortic valve (BAV), one of the most common congenital heart defects.
“Murmurs are very common,” Golten said. “The majority of the time they are what we call benign heart murmurs, which is just a sound in your heart, but you don’t have a heart defect. But Padget’s heart murmur sounded different, and by listening we can tell which ones are from heart disease and which ones are not.”
Not all bicuspid aortic valves need surgical procedures. Some are tight and some leak. Golten followed up every few months with Padget and in the next two years saw that the tight valve wasn’t growing as Padget was — one of the challenges peculiar to pediatric cardiology. She needed medical intervention.
“She didn’t have a surgery, but she did have a catheter-based procedure, which we call balloon valvuloplasty,” Golten said.
Dr. Robert Mangano, pediatric cardiac surgeon at Geisinger, performed the procedure on 2-year-old Padget.
“The whole procedure actually did not take long,” Lance said, although the parents couldn’t wait to see their daughter afterward.
“I feel like it took eight days,” Amy Jo said.
“Her procedure actually went excellent,” Golten said, explaining that one of the risks involved is that the balloon, while relieving the tightness, almost always causes leakage of the valve. “Luckily her leakage was very little, and this was the best possible result she could get.”
Talking with Mangano after the procedure, Mary Jo asked what possible problem signs she should watch for, but the doctor told her, “I fixed her.”
“That reassured me,” Amy Jo said. “That made me feel so good.”
In fact, that afternoon when they took Padget home, their biggest issue was trying to keep the active little girl still.
“I tried to jump off a couch,” Padget said with a wide smile.
Relieved at the lack of regurgitated blood flow into Padget’s heart, Lance said, “I don’t know if it was a miracle, per se, but it was very uncommon to have none.”
Padget today
Eleven years old now and in sixth grade, Padget loves soccer, basketball, weight lifting and cuddling with her dog, Lola. In the past few years, she’s been singing the National Anthem for Midd-West High School basketball games, where Lance is head coach for basketball and football. Padget is the manager for both teams.
“I love singing,” she said. It doesn’t make her nervous, partly because the players give her high-fives afterward. “They’re like my brothers,” she said.
“That makes me so proud of her,” Golten said. “It brings tears to my eyes. I’m just so happy for Padget and her family, that she’s able to have a full life ahead and do everything that a child would want to do.”
Padget sees Golten for yearly checkups.
“She’s done so well. She’s 11 now. It’s hard to believe. She’s so active, participates in sports and soccer and everything without any symptoms, and her valve has done well all along. and she’s so chatty now.” Golten laughed. “She used to be quiet and shy, but not anymore.”
“She’s amazing. I love her,” Padget said of Golten. “I feel like when I’m in that office, she really cares about me. She takes the time to listen to me.”
Padget has no physical restrictions. In fact, Golten is glad Padget is able and happy to participate in sports, which can keep her heart healthy as she ages.
Lance and Mary Jo are grateful to the many care providers who worked to repair their child’s heart.
“We’re a faithful family, and I believe God put Dr. Wilson, where it all started, and all of them in our path,” Lance said. He and Mary Jo listed Tanner, Golten, Mangano and Geisinger’s Pediatric Echo Lab supervisor, Anthony Urso, and Lance concluded, “God’s blessed us and blessed Padget’s life with all of them.”
“We have a lot of extended family (at Geisinger),” Padget said.
As for Padget, she too appreciates what has gone into giving her a normal life.
“I always feel grateful that I made it out of there and I’m fine,” she said. “I also think, what if they never found it? I just feel very lucky today that I am able to play all my sports and be an athlete.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com