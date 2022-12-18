Baked Brie with Apples & Cranberries

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Making a brie is probably the easiest meal, appetizer, or snack you could ever make. It is super quick, easy, and incredibly beautiful. I am a huge cheese and charcuterie board lover, and what’s better than a huge brie right in the middle? I absolutely love all the texture that happens in a brie; the creamy cheese with the crunchy almonds are to die for. I love bries so much I could eat one with a spoon. If you didn’t want to eat it with a spoon, you could also use vanilla wafers, pretzels, graham crackers, lady fingers, the possibilities are endless. This would be a great meal to make for gatherings because it’s so easy, and who doesn’t love cheese? The great thing about bries is you can customize the toppings to whatever you want. Something like honey, jam, walnuts, peanuts, etc. would taste fantastic on a brie. The possibilities are endless for this versatile cheese, and so is my love for them.
Vanessa: During this season of perpetual snacking, we felt it appropriate to highlight one of the fancier appetizers that we’ve fallen in love with ... that is a brie. If you’ve never had the opportunity to treat your palate to this type of cheese, I urge you to try it. There is a reason why it is a top cheese export of France. It’s super creamy and so delicious. It dates back all the way to the 7th century, and is essentially a soft, round cheese with an outer shell that can be eaten. As Kaitlyn mentioned, a brie can be personalized with sweet or savory dishes, or even added to sandwiches or desserts. This Baked Brie recipe is so easy to pull together and will wow your guests. We made it in the air fryer, using the bake setting in lieu of heating up the oven for this dish. If you need to travel for a gathering, consider assembling it prior to leaving, then bake just before serving so it’s gooey, warm, and comforting. With the exception of the brie itself, many people may already have the rest of the ingredients on hand, which makes it even more stress free. Pair this with a fruity drink or wine for a delicious duo.
Baked Brie with Apples & Cranberries
2 medium apples
1/4 cup (50 mL) sliced almonds
1/4 cup (50 mL) sweetened dried cranberries
1 tbsp (15 mL) packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp (1 mL) cinnamon
1 tbsp (15 mL) butter or margarine, melted
1 4-in. (10-cm) round (8 oz/250 g) Brie or Camembert cheese with rind, room temperature
Apple wedges or assorted crackers (optional)
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Chop 1/2 an apple. Combine the chopped apple, almonds, cranberries, sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; mix gently. Stir in butter just until ingredients are moistened.
Cut Brie in half horizontally. Place one half of Brie, rind side down, on a pan. Spoon half of the apple mixture onto bottom half of Brie, spreading evenly. Top with remaining half of Brie, rind side up. Spoon remaining apple mixture over Brie.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until Brie begins to soften. Serve with apple wedges or assorted crackers, if desired.