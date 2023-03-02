SELINSGROVE — Dough C Dough LLC owner Cathy Catlin realized a 20-year-old dream last Wednesday when she opened the bakery and small event catering business in Selinsgrove.
While she and her husband, Steve, were raising their two children, Courtney, who is now 25, and Cameron, 23, Catlin stepped back from working outside their Middleburg home to start a residential baking business.
She stopped baking for profit when her children became involved in school sports and other activities and later returned to bookkeeping to earn a living.
Throughout the past two decades, however, she and her husband talked of her aspiration of owning a baking business.
“She’s a really good baker and cook so I supported her. A lot of people don’t cook, but they want home-cooked food,” Steve Catlin said.
In 2000, the couple embarked on finding property where Catlin could make her business venture proposal a reality. They found it late last year when they purchased a home and adjacent commercial building at 6 W. Sherman St. in Selinsgrove.
The house, located along Market Street, was leased to tenants while they converted the small pale yellow building behind it into a commercial kitchen where Catlin bakes and cooks a full menu of food for customers who pre-order everything from preservative-free baked goods to full meals served to small parties.
The name of the business, Dough C Dough, came after a “brainstorming” session with the entire Catlin family.
“I knew I wanted something with a ‘C’ in it for our names, and my parents were big square dancers,” Catlin said.
Much of her business has been through word of mouth and repeat customers from 20 years ago, but Catlin said she hopes to expand awareness about her business through social media and a strong presence from her location just off the main street in Selinsgrove.
“It’s a nice town. I’m thrilled to be here,” she said.
Dough C Dough’s bakery and catering menus are available online at doughcdoughpa.com and orders can be made by calling or texting 570-502-7715 or email doughcdoughpa@gmail.com.
The business is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and by appointment or pick-up only Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.