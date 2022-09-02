The Daily Item
SUNBURY — The winners of Northumberland County Fair’s annual special baking contests have been announced.
This year’s winners include:
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest: First place, Mary Carol Hess from Danville; second place, Madison Marsters from Danville; third place, Kelly Coleman from Sunbury
Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest: First place, Andrew Adams from Bethel; second place, Crystal Bickel from Sunbury; third place, Emily Pfleegor from Turbotville
Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest: First place, Roy Casey from Sunbury; second place, Andrew Adams from Bethel; third place, Emily Pfleegor from Turbotville
More than 100 fairs across the state are offering cash prizes as part of the Special Baking Contests.
The bakers who come in first in the contests at the Northumberland County Fair advance to the Pennsylvania State Farm Show each January to compete against the first place winners from all the fairs across Pennsylvania. The first-place winners at the Farm Show will be awarded a cash grand prize of $500 for their winning recipe.
This year’s contests were sponsored by The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.