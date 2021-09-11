STATE COLLEGE — Penn State methodically put Ball State away at Beaver Stadium on Saturday — the first game in front of fans in two seasons — using a balanced offense that lacked the big plays that carried the squad a week ago at Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions finished with 493 yards of offense: 253 through the air and 240 on the ground.
Penn State ran 21 plays in the first quarter, rolling up 14 points and 10 first downs, coming on the heels of gaining just one first down in the opening half at Madison a week ago.
Sean Clifford hit nine of his first 10 passes on the first two drives as Penn State took a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. On those two drives, the Nittany Lions (2-0) gained 154 yards on 21 plays, and gained positive yards on 20 of the plays. The one Clifford incompletion was the only play that did move the ball forward.
The Nittany Lions also spread the ball around as well.
On the second series — an 8-play, 76-yard drive capped by a sneak from Clifford — Penn State’s senior quarterback was 5-for-5 for 68 yards. Five receivers — Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford — caught passes.
Throughout the game, 10 players caught passes for Penn State, including Marquis Wilson, who played on offense and defense.
5,000-yard man
On Penn State’s first drive, Clifford connected on four passes for 35 yards, including a 15-yard swing pass to Noah Cain.
The fast start pushed Clifford past the 5,000-yard career passing mark, becoming the 10th PSU quarterback to reach the mark.
The others: Trace McSorley (9,899), Christan Hackenberg (8,457), Zack Mills (7,212), Tony Sacca (5,869), Daryll Clark (5,742), Chuck Fusina (5,382), Kerry Collins (5,304) and Anthony Morelli (5,275).
Turnover margin
Penn State got interceptions from Jesse Luketa — a pick-six in the third quarter — and Daequan Hardy, who made a leaping pick.
That gives Penn State four interceptions in the first two games, equal to last year’s total over nine games.
The interception was the first of Luketa’s career
The Nittany Lions also played a second consecutive clean game on offense, not turning the ball over, putting PSU at plus-five through two games.
Back-up duty
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson completed his first career pass late in the fourth quarter.
It was a memorable completion: A 23-yard scoring pass to tight end Theo Johnson with 2:10 to play that capped the scoring.
Penn State has only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster following the transfer of two players in the offseason: Clifford, Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux.
MAC attacked
Saturday’s game was the first meeting between Penn State and Ball State. The Cardinals became the 159th different program Penn State has played.
The most recent first-time opponent was Idaho in 2019.
Penn State has played at least one MAC opponent in 19 of the last 20 seasons, ending a streak of 18 consecutive years during last year’s conference-only slate.
The Lions are now 28-3 all-time against teams from the MAC.
Up next
Auburn visits Beaver Stadium for the first time on Saturday night for the annual White Out contest.
The two have never met in the regular season, only splitting a pair of bowl games in 1995 and 2002.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.