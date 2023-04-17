BELLEFONTE — A.Stere's lone hit of the game resulted in a home run. She also recorded a game-high 3 RBIs for Bald Eagle as they shutout Selinsgrove in the non-conference affair. S.Housel ran three times and recorded an RBI of her own.
S.Albright threw eight strikeouts on the mound and allowed three hits during the game.
The Seals' (5-5) three hits came from Cassidy Shay, Kylee Hessek, and Chloe Rumberger.
Bald Eagle 9, Selinsgrove 0
Sealinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-3-2
Bald Eagle;003;015;X — 9-6-0
WP: S.Albright. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Bald Eagle: K.Eckert 0-for-4, RBI; S.Thompson 1-for-2, 2 runs; S.Housel 1-for-3, 3 runs; RBI; A.Stere 1-for-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; A.King 0-for-4, 2 RBIs; K.Uberti 2-for-3, run; R.Bryan 1-for-2, run.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-3; Kylee Hessek 1-for-3, Chloe Rumberger 1-for-2.