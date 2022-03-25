SELINSGROVE — Two ball fields used by the Selinsgrove Area Little League team have been damaged and will cost thousands of dollars to repair, League Vice President Steve Diehl said.
Weed and grass killer were either deliberately or accidentally sprayed on the two fields at East Snyder Park off University Avenue, he said.
Diehl and Pete Dewire, president of the East Snyder Regional Recreation Association, have asked several people, including the professionals hired to maintain the fields, and said they have not been able to determine what happened.
"We think someone vandalized it," said Diehl.
Dewire said he's not sure if it was a deliberate act, but did note that the two softball fields at the 40-acre park are in good condition.
"We were really hoping someone would just come forward" and explain why they did it, Diehl said.
The Selinsgrove Area Little League has 28 teams, nine of which use the fields at East Snyder Park regularly. Diehl said there are other fields the athletes can use but there are plans to purchase sod and repair the two damaged fields before the start of the season next month.
The cost for the sod and materials is between $3,000 and $4,000, he said.
Dewire said he has already received several offers of money from community members who want to help out.