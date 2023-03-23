The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero’s 21 points included a 3 with 1:26 remaining and two free throws in the final seconds to help the Orlando Magic turn back the New York Knicks 111-106 on Thursday night.
Cole Anthony added 18 points for Orlando, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds. Franz Wagner scored 16 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with ankle injury.
Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points each for the Knicks, who lost their third straight. Julius Randle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Cavaliers 116, Nets 114
NEW YORK — Isaac Okoro hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 0.7 seconds remaining, and finished with 11 points as Cleveland beat Brooklyn.
Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Evan Mobley had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds against his former team. Cleveland won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Mikal Bridges scored 32 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points and 12 assists, and Joe Harris hit five 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points.
Pelicans 115, Hornets 96
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of his seven-year NBA career, leading New Orleans.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for his 38th double-double of the season to help the Pelicans win their third in a row. C.J. McCollum added 20 points.