PLEASANT VALLEY - After a 12-5 run in the second quarter, Bangor (17-6) took a 23-17 lead going into halftime and they never looked back. Behind a combined 24 points from Kaylee Holland (13) and Avery Nelson (11), the Slaters hold off the Seals in the district quarterfinals.
Seniors Avery DeFazio (15 points) and Cierra Adams (13 points) did everything they could to keep Selinsgrove (14-7) in the game, but it wasn't enough as the Seals come up short.
Bangor will meet Shikellamy in the semifinals. The Braves knocked off East Stroudsburg South 50-28 in their quarterfinal game.
District 4/11 Playoff
Class 5A Quarterfinal
Bangor 48, Selinsgrove 41
Bangor (17-6) 48
Julia Pinter 1 0-0 2; Kaylee Holland 4 4-4 13; Kyleena Gonzalez 2 0-0 6; Emily Ohland 1 0-0 2; Brooke Edwards 1 0-0 2; McCormick Karner 3 1-2 8; Avery Nelson 4 1-3 11; Emma Toth 2 0-1 4. Team totals: 18 6-10 48.
3-point goals: Gonzalez 2, Nelson 2, Holland, Karner.
Did not score: None.
Selinsgrove (14-7) 41
Alyssa Latsha 1 1-1 3; Mackenzie Bailor 1 0-0 2; Avery DeFazio 6 0-0 15; Shaela Kruskie 1 0-0 2; Haylee Nava 2 0-0 6; Cierra Adams 5 3-5 13. Team totals: 16 4-6 41.
3-point goals: DeFazio 3, Nava 2.
Did not score: Kristin Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;12;5;16;8 — 41
Bangor;11;12;15;10 — 48