Banks A. Walter, 85, of Paxtonville Road, Middleburg, passed away Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Marlin G. and Gladys E. (Masteller) Walter. On Oct. 26, 1957, he married the former Eleanor M. Smith who survives.
Earlier in his life, he was employed at the Reigles Feed Mill in Paxtonville, and retired in 2006 after 40 years of service with National Limestone Quarry.
Banks was a member of Hummel's United Methodist Church, Middleburg. He enjoyed gardening, doing outdoor work, hunting and fishing, and appreciated antique farm equipment. His greatest joy though came from his grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Susan Walter of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Pyle and Casey Sheaffer; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Adia; two sisters-in-law, Madeline Walter and Frances VanBuskirk; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Smith.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Sheaffer; a son, Dennis Walter; a great-grandson, Xavier Pyle; and a brother, Donald Walter.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Hummel's United Methodist Church, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Carvel K. May officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Banks's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.