Barbara Ann Boyer, 80, of Milton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 10, 1941, in Manheim, a daughter of the late Clarence Hoffer and Irene (Herr) Rettew.
Barb was an amazing homemaker for many years. She loved cooking and baking for her family, hosting ALL the holiday meals. She also loved to watch Hallmark movies, her favorite being “Royal Matchmaker.”
Surviving are a daughter, Saphrona Sera and husband Robert; her grandchildren, Jessie Houston and husband Dan, Richard Burkett and wife Nicole, Justin Reid, Jasmine Alejandrez and fiancé Eduardo, Mia and Christian Sera; and seven great-grandchildren, Kent Jr., Dominick, Richard Jr., Audrianna, Vianae, Ayla and Marina.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne “Dewey” Boyer; and her daughter, Kimberly Dickey.
As per her wishes, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband and with her daughter.
A public graveside memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Montandon Cemetery, Housels Run Road, Montandon.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.