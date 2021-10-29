Barbara Ann Crabb, 88, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
On Aug. 17, 1952, she married Sherwood Wilson Crabb Jr. who preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2012.
Barbara was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Harold and A. Geraldine (Lazarus) Ikeler. She was a graduate of Milton High School.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and foster mother to 26 children.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitch, word searches, and reading.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Scott (Leann) Crabb, Susan A. Crabb, Sandra J. (Michael) Kline, and Karen S. (George) Bachorski; a daughter-in-law, Debra Crabb; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and two brothers, Harold (Pat) Ikeler Jr. and James (Sandy) Ikeler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Sherwood W. Crabb III in 1997.
Services will private at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Barbara to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.