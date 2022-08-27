BarbaraFausey.jpeg

Barbara A. Fausey, 68, Sunbury

Barbara A. Fausey, 68, of Line Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Barbara was born Feb. 5, 1954, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy (Maize) Poust. May 14, 1977, she married Arnold M. Fausey Jr., who survives.

She was a 1972 graduate of Lewisburg High School. Barbara worked as a secretary for the Sunbury Textile Company for 44+ years.

Barbara was a 25 year member of the Eastern Star, serving as Past Worthy Matron and Past Deputy Matron and a member of the Lewisburg Chapter 394 OES.

She enjoyed county cross-stitch.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one brother and two sisters-in-law Richard and Anita Poust of Williamsport and Sally and her husband Jeffrey Raker of Gates, N.C.; her niece Amy Poust, her son Owen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

