Barbara A. Gombert, 61, of Elliott Drive, passed away December 30, 2021, at home.
Barb was born October 9, 1960, in Telford, Pa., the daughter of Edward and Patricia (Moyer) Wasmuth. She graduated from Souderton High School and earned her BSN from Bloomsburg University, where she met and began dating fellow student Thomas W. Gombert. On November 12, 1983, she and Tom married. For more than 38 years, they supported each other through life’s challenges, considering the other their “rock,” and they enjoyed the quiet life they built together.
Barb spent her entire career as a surgical nurse at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg, and for the past several years worked as a surgical services coordinator. She cared about her coworkers as much as she cared about her patients, and showed it in big and little ways. She donated generously, and became a member of Evangelical’s employees’ Hero Club, supporting hospital programs, initiatives and building projects that helped many in the community.
In addition to her skill and dedication as an OR nurse, Barb was a talented seamstress and a master baker. While she was often quiet and reserved, especially when compared to her numerous noisy and boisterous in-laws, she had a gentle sense of humor that surprised and delighted on many occasions.
Barb loved the beach and enjoyed yearly family trips to the Outer Banks with her parents, brothers and their wives and children. She and Tom spent hours walking the beach collecting sea glass. She also looked forward to the annual “girls’ trip” to Rehoboth Beach with her sisters-in-law, Diane and Betse and close friend, Vicky.
A longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland, Barb co-taught the pre-school Sunday School class for many years and positively impacted many children’s lives. She also played in the King’s Ringers Handbell Choir. Like everything she did, Barb put her whole self into playing, but she often joked that she needed something to help her get through the weekly practices. With her sister-in-law Diane, another King’s Ringers member, she started a Gombert family tradition of meeting at Grumpy’s Mason Jar every Wednesday for a few glasses of wine before practice. In a show of support, the Gombert siblings, spouses and parents joined the weekly get-togethers that continued even after practices ended for the summer.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barb is survived by two sons, Colin Gombert and his partner Brooke Orris of Asheville, N.C., and Evan Gombert and his girlfriend Aurora Colon of Baltimore, MD; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Clarise Wasmuth of Atlanta, GA, and Jeffrey and Pam Wasmuth of Reading; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Joan Gombert of Northumberland; one brother-in-law, Ken Gombert; and two sisters-in-law, Diane Wynn and husband Ron, and Betse Humphrey and husband Chop; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution in Barb’s name to Lewisburg Evangelical Community Hospital.