Barbara A. Groff, 81, of Shamokin Dam passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Born in Lewisburg on Aug. 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Preston L. and Ruth Ann (Dorman) Yocum. She was married to Donald E. Groff. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Fox Knapp, Milton Shoe factory, Dr. Tom Strum DDS, and Dr Mike Donegan.
She was a member of the Sunbury Social Club and enjoyed boating.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Scott D. Groff of Mount Union; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Groff; a daughter, Vickie Groff, and a granddaughter, Nichole Groff.
Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with Rev John Pfeil officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
