Barbara A. Neuer, 74, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at RiverWoods.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg on Oct. 21, 1947, a daughter of the late John E. and Violet (Clayton) Cannon. She was married to Harry R. Neuer Sr., who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. She worked as a caseworker for PA Department of Public Welfare for 35 years.
Barbara enjoyed reading, lunch with friends, animals and bird watching.
Surviving are a brother, Harold Cannon; a nephew, Todd (Bonnie) Oberdorf, of Mifflinburg; a niece, Lisa (Allison Watts) Oberdorf, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; grandniece, Meadow Oberdorf; grandnephew, Slaydyn Oberforf; two stepsons, Harry R. Jr. (Tanna) Neuer, of Selinsgrove, and Joseph R. (Teressa) Neuer, of North Carolina; four stepgrandchildren, Jaydon Blett, Austin M. Goddard, Brayden A. Neuer, and Karara J. Neiswender.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the funeral will begin at 10 with the Rev. John H. Shaw III officiating.
Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Research.