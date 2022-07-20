Barbara A. Shuck, 86, of Selinsgrove, passed away July 14, 2022, at home.
Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School. In her senior yearbook, her classmates admired her “[n]aturally curly locks” and “outfit[s] for every occasion.” An avid twirler and dancer, she was the head drum majorette of the marching band and danced on Steel Pier in Atlantic City and the Horn and Hardardt show in New York City.
Barbara was the bookkeeper at Whitmer Fuels Inc. and an accountant at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg. In 1984, she achieved a lifelong dream of owning her own business, when she opened Young Creations, a children’s clothing store in Sunbury. The boutique was lauded for its customer service and special occasion dresses.
Barbara cherished her role as mother to Alison Whitmer Tumas (Michael) of Boston and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Jacqueline Edwards (William) of Selinsgrove, with whom she lived. She was a devoted “Mama” to her three grandchildren, Brock Christine (Denay Wodrig), Grier Tumas Dienstag (Jonathan), and Kyle Davies. Barbara also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Michael Whitmer Dienstag, Trace Daniel Christine, and Alison Sybil Dienstag; a niece, and several nephews.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Dr. Daniel H. Shuck; her parents, Marian and Frank Jenkins; her sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Joseph Reichenbach; and her brother, William Jenkins.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with Dan in their motorhome the “Brockmobile” and after his death, with her friends in Chuck’s Travel Club. She will forever be remembered for the clothes and costumes she made for her daughters and grandchildren, her homemade cheeseballs, chicken potpie and Easter eggs, and for not only hosting but also being the life of countless cookouts and celebrations. If you wish to honor Barbara’s life, have a party.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
