Barbara Anne (Reish) Spangler, 80, of Winfield, entered into rest Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 27, 1942, at the Mary M. Packer Hospital, Sunbury, a daughter of the late George Elmer Reish and Julia Agnes (Wohlhieter) Reish of Lewisburg.
She attended Lewisburg School District, graduating from the Lewisburg High School, Class of 1960. In 1964 she earned an AB in French studies from the College of New Rochelle, N.Y. She then graduated from the Institut D’Etudes Francaises, Pau, France. In 1966 she earned her MAT in French from Assumption College, Worcester, Mass.
On June 10, 1967, she was wed to Dr. Robert A. Spangler, her high school sweetheart, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lewisburg, by Father Woodrow W. Jones.
Barbara taught French at St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md. After her marriage, she taught at Shikellamy High School until the birth of her first child. Staying home to raise her children, she was able to work as the office manager in her husband’s veterinary practice.
She was a member of the University Women’s Club, a referee for girls’ basketball, and served as an Extraordinary Minister at St. George’s Church in Mifflinburg. Barb loved to study languages, especially Russian. She and her husband enjoyed a long vacation to Russia. Barb also volunteered with the SCIU tutoring people trying to obtain a GED and taught English as a second language.
In addition to her loving husband Bob, she is survived by two children and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth “Maribeth” and Jack Schaffer of Ebensburg, and David and Amy Spangler of Mishawaka, Ind.; four grandchildren and their spouses, Peter and Nicole Schaffer, Durham, N.C., Julia Schaffer and Trentin Martin, Aurora, Colo., Mitchell Spangler, Austin, Texas, and Andrew Spangler, Mishawaka, Ind.; and a great-grandson, Luca Lee Schaffer. She is survived by one brother, Andrew Reish and his wife Ann of Vienna, Va.; sister-in-law, Helene Reish, Portage, Mich.; and brother and sisters-in-law, Kate and George Humbert, Danville and John and Susie Spangler, Baldwin, Mo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Joseph Reish.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial mass will be said at 11 by Pastor Rev. Matthew Larlick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be sent in care of St. George’s Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Barbara’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals-Cremations, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.