Barbara A. Swartz, 85, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Johnstown on July 8, 1937, she was a daughter of the late George Fabina and Margaret (Mitchell) Fabina Speicher. She was married to L. Robert Swartz. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death in 2009.
Barbara attended Joe Johns High School in Johnstown and had worked for Weis Warehouse and Kramm Healthcare Center, both of Milton. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
She enjoyed caring for her flower garden and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Rodney Stiger of Jonesville, Va., Barbara and Michael Denius of Millsboro, Del., Sherry and David Ebbert of Montoursville, and Rosemary and Jeffrey Benfer of Winfield; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Wendy Swartz of Milton; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Lopez of Johnstown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Fabina.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 Broadway, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
