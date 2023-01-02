Barbara Ann (Lucas) Yost of Lewisburg passed away late Sunday evening, Dec. 31, 2022, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg, Feb. 14, 1966, the only child of the late Charles R. and Nancie A. (Warren) Lucas She was married to Brian D. Yost and her death breaks a marital union of 23 years.
Barb was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School in 1984 and as number one student in Business Education was the class speaker at graduation, graduated in 1992 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, earned several other degrees in Banking and floral design, and a Master of Art Certification from I.C.S.
She had worked for a Lewisburg Law Office, from part time at Lewisburg Trust Bank for 19 years to eventually becoming a branch manager for 9 years. She then used her creative side to buy an existing flower shop in Mifflinburg and renamed it Barb’s Bouquet and Gift Basket serving the community for 15 years
She was a past president of American Institute of Banking, member of PA Bankers Assn, served as a board member, AIB board member, committee member for several United Way organizations, fundraising committees for Relay for Life campaigns and numerous downtown business assns.
She enjoyed going to the beach, public and antique sales, sitting on the patio to watch shooting stars and listening for tree crickets, her pets, and drawing and painting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 brothers-in-law, Gary Yost and Dennis Yost, and 1 nephew and children Helen and Asher, numerous aunts and uncles on her mother’s side and 16 first cousins.
In keeping with her wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family
The family will provide flowers ands asks that donations in Barb’s memory be made to the Danville SPCA.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.