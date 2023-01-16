Barbara B. Hackenburg, 90, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born June 11, 1932, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Newton and Mabel (Lewis) Baker. On July 6, 1951, she married Donald E. Hackenburg, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Barbara was a 1950 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Earlier in life, she was employed by Westinghouse, Headstart and eventually retired from the Mifflinburg High School, where she was employed as a secretary for 22 years.
Barbara was a member of Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church since 1950, where she served in administrative support roles for several years.
She enjoyed reading, going to the beach with her family and taking winter vacations in Florida.
Surviving are two sons and their spouses, Gregory and Barbara Hackenburg of New Holland, and Jeffrey and Vicki Hackenburg of Mifflinburg; one daughter and spouse, Jill and Danny Smith of Inwood, WV; seven grandchildren, Eric (Amanda) and Darren (Samantha) Hackenburg, Emily (Marshall) Usner, Adam and Kelly Smith, Alexa and Aaron Hackenburg; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, William Baker, and one sister, Helen Hill.
A private memorial service will be held at Roupp Funeral Home for family and close friends.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
